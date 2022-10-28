Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
ocsportszone.com
FOOTBALL NOTES: CIF playoff pairings coming but final week of league play memorable
Cypress quarterback Aidan Houston had a big game Thursday night leading the Centurions to a victory over Crean Lutheran. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt) We realize many of you are looking ahead to Sunday morning when the CIF football playoff pairings are announced. Here are a few notes from...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff pairings get mostly favorable reviews from Orange County coaches
It was the day that high school football fans, coaches and players have been waiting for. CIF officials announced the brackets for the CIF playoffs which include 14 divisions. Playoffs are scheduled for Friday, but games can also be played on Thursday and Saturday due to stadium conflicts. Coaches contacted...
ocsportszone.com
Top seeds and a look ahead to this week’s CIF high school football playoffs (brackets)
Seven Orange County teams earned top seeds in the CIF football playoffs announced Sunday. The opening round games are Friday at 7 p.m. Some games could be played on Thursday or Saturday if the same teams use one stadium. So far, two Thursday games have been scheduled. —HIGHLIGHTS:. —-There are...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Laguna Hills headed to CIF playoffs after PCL victory over Irvine
Troy Leigber of Laguna Hills breaks loose for a long touchdown on the first play from scrimmage as Irvine’s Nathan Sasaki tries to chase him down. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin). Laguna Hills High School football team is headed to the CIF playoffs. The Hawks (9-1, 2-1) clinched the No....
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Edison Chargers look ready for CIF playoffs after victory over CdM
Edison’s Ashton Hurley scored twice on short passes from quarterback Parker Awad in Friday’s Sunset League game. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). That was the question Friday night after visiting Edison collected its ninth win over the season with an overpowering 40-13 Sunset League victory over Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor High School.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran coach says team ‘will bounce back’ from loss for CIF playoffs
Ty Benefield of Crean Lutheran goes up for a catch as John Santos of Cypress defends Thursday night. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / Ted Rigoni). Crean Lutheran High School’s football players and coaches will find out Sunday who the Saints will face in the opening round of the CIF playoffs next week. It will be Crean Lutheran’s first trip to the playoffs since 2017.
2022 CIF-LA City Section football brackets: San Pedro, Venice top two seeds in Open Division
As expected, undefeated San Pedro is the top seed of the Open Division in the LA City Section football brackets, it was just released on Saturday. The Pirates (10-0), who edged Banning-Wilmington 10-7 on Friday, head the eight-team top division and will play eighth-seed Eagle Rock-Los Angeles ...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Western wins Battle for the Bell and captures fifth straight league title
Western players head out onto the field for Friday’s game with Anaheim. (Photos courtesy Victor Baltazar). Western High School’s football team captured the annual Battle for the Bell game Saturday, defeating Anaheim 62-13 at Western for its fifth straight Orange League title. Coach Dan Davidson’s Pioneers (8-1, 4-0)...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Orange powers past Santa Ana in showdown to repeat as league champs
Orange running back Ardwon Morris takes off on a 51-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Orange High School’s football team capitalized on three Santa Ana miscues and went on to defeat the Saints 35-0 to capture the Orange Coast League title Friday night at Santa Ana Stadium.
ocsportszone.com
Five Orange County teams earn top seeds in CIF boys water polo playoffs (brackets)
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked first in their divisions in the CIF playoffs that begin Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Trinity League champion JSerra is first in the open division, Laguna Beach is first in Division 1, San Clemente No. 1 in Division 2, Portola first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran, the CIF defending champion in Division 6, is first in Division 4.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28
It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Class of 2023 Athlete Ethan O'Connor Commits to UCLA Football
The two-way player from Orange County became the eighth commit of the cycle for the Bruins.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s Homecoming loss to No. 10 USC
Arizona wasn’t able to pull out a Homecoming win like it did a year ago, falling 45-37 to 10th-ranked USC on Saturday. The Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) dropped their third straight game and now must win three of their remaining four in order to be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017. That will be hard to do against the opponents the UA still has to face, but even being in that position at this point in the season is one of many signs the the turnaround Jedd Fisch has been promising is not that far away.
Ducks let down by failure to maximize red zone opportunities
The Ducks managed to accumulate more yards than any team has against a Justin Wilcox-coached California defense, and had things gone better in the red zone, they would've scored more points than any opponent too. Saturday's press conference was a little more subdued than one would expect following a three-score...
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Trojan Marching Band’s drum major is Hispanic for the second time in the school’s history
The USC marching band has riveted stadiums, stages and parades with trojan energy for over a century. But, for the second time in school history, a Hispanic student is paving the field front and center as the drum major of the platinum-winning collegiate band. Jacobo Herrera is the person carrying the iconic and notable armor leading the Trojan Marching Band, also known as “The Spirit of Troy.” Herrera is not only leading the band during football games, practices and performances; he is also a first-generation college student pioneering his way through USC.
newsantaana.com
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
Mountain lion captured in Brentwood after hours long chase
A mountain lion that eluded authorities for hours in Brentwood was finally captured in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers responded to Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. when the big cat was first spotted. Nearby Brentwood Science Magnet was placed on lockdown and police cordoned […]
whatnowlosangeles.com
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
foxla.com
Kanye West’s Donda Academy: Confusion lingers over status of school with $15K tuition
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - The fallout continues after Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made antisemitic remarks. Multiple companies have parted ways with the rapper after he made the controversial comments, and now, dozens of parents are left wondering if their kids have a school to go to after Ye's Donda Academy in Simi Valley abruptly closed and reportedly reopened.
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Comments / 0