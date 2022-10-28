ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Edison Chargers look ready for CIF playoffs after victory over CdM

Edison’s Ashton Hurley scored twice on short passes from quarterback Parker Awad in Friday’s Sunset League game. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). That was the question Friday night after visiting Edison collected its ninth win over the season with an overpowering 40-13 Sunset League victory over Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor High School.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran coach says team ‘will bounce back’ from loss for CIF playoffs

Ty Benefield of Crean Lutheran goes up for a catch as John Santos of Cypress defends Thursday night. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / Ted Rigoni). Crean Lutheran High School’s football players and coaches will find out Sunday who the Saints will face in the opening round of the CIF playoffs next week. It will be Crean Lutheran’s first trip to the playoffs since 2017.
IRVINE, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Orange powers past Santa Ana in showdown to repeat as league champs

Orange running back Ardwon Morris takes off on a 51-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Orange High School’s football team capitalized on three Santa Ana miscues and went on to defeat the Saints 35-0 to capture the Orange Coast League title Friday night at Santa Ana Stadium.
SANTA ANA, CA
ocsportszone.com

Five Orange County teams earn top seeds in CIF boys water polo playoffs (brackets)

Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked first in their divisions in the CIF playoffs that begin Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Trinity League champion JSerra is first in the open division, Laguna Beach is first in Division 1, San Clemente No. 1 in Division 2, Portola first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran, the CIF defending champion in Division 6, is first in Division 4.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28

It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s Homecoming loss to No. 10 USC

Arizona wasn’t able to pull out a Homecoming win like it did a year ago, falling 45-37 to 10th-ranked USC on Saturday. The Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) dropped their third straight game and now must win three of their remaining four in order to be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017. That will be hard to do against the opponents the UA still has to face, but even being in that position at this point in the season is one of many signs the the turnaround Jedd Fisch has been promising is not that far away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Ducks let down by failure to maximize red zone opportunities

The Ducks managed to accumulate more yards than any team has against a Justin Wilcox-coached California defense, and had things gone better in the red zone, they would've scored more points than any opponent too. Saturday's press conference was a little more subdued than one would expect following a three-score...
EUGENE, OR
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Trojan Marching Band’s drum major is Hispanic for the second time in the school’s history

The USC marching band has riveted stadiums, stages and parades with trojan energy for over a century. But, for the second time in school history, a Hispanic student is paving the field front and center as the drum major of the platinum-winning collegiate band. Jacobo Herrera is the person carrying the iconic and notable armor leading the Trojan Marching Band, also known as “The Spirit of Troy.” Herrera is not only leading the band during football games, practices and performances; he is also a first-generation college student pioneering his way through USC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing

The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
TUSTIN, CA
KGET

Mountain lion captured in Brentwood after hours long chase

A mountain lion that eluded authorities for hours in Brentwood was finally captured in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers responded to Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. when the big cat was first spotted. Nearby Brentwood Science Magnet was placed on lockdown and police cordoned […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Kanye West’s Donda Academy: Confusion lingers over status of school with $15K tuition

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - The fallout continues after Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made antisemitic remarks. Multiple companies have parted ways with the rapper after he made the controversial comments, and now, dozens of parents are left wondering if their kids have a school to go to after Ye's Donda Academy in Simi Valley abruptly closed and reportedly reopened.
SIMI VALLEY, CA

