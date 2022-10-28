What is Data Governance? Top Data Governance Tools for Data Science and Machine Learning Research in 2022

Read full article on original website
Researchers At IIIT Allahabad Propose T2CI GAN: A Deep Learning Model That Generates Compressed Images From Text
In the last few years, the creation of textual descriptions for visual data has become a compelling research issue. However, the problem statement for producing visual data from written descriptions is still much more difficult because it calls for the fusion of Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision techniques. The available techniques create uncompressed images from textual descriptions using Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs). Generative Adversarial Networks are a type of machine-learning framework that can produce texts, photos, videos, and voice recordings. Previously, GANs have been successfully used to produce image datasets for other deep learning algorithms to train, to produce movies or animations for particular purposes, and to produce appropriate captions for photos.
Google AI Research Proposes A Deep Learning Based Video Compression Method Using GANs For Detail Synthesis and Propagation
The development in display technologies and the never stopping increase in video content popularity have resulted in a significant demand for video compression to save on storage and bandwidth costs. The compression is done by exploiting the similarity among the video frames. This is possible because most of the content...
Researchers at Georgia Tech Propose ‘LABOR’ (LAyer-neighBOR sampling), A New Sampling Algorithm-Based on Machine Learning
The de facto models for representation learning on graph-structured data are Graph Neural Networks (GNN). As a result, they have begun to be implemented in production systems. These models pass messages along the direction of the edges in the given graph with nonlinearities between different layers, updating the node embeddings iteratively. The computed node embeddings for l layers include details from the seed vertex’s l-hop neighborhood. The GNN models must be trained on billion-scale graphs to be used in production. Even on distributed systems, training these models can take days or even weeks. Although it is more difficult in this situation, minibatch training on GNNs is more effective than using Deep Neural Networks (DNN) in general.
Researchers at the University of Illinois Propose An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Framework That Uses Video and Deep Learning Algorithm To Diagnose Parkinson’s Disease Gait Dysfunctions
Gait dysfunctions are modifications to your regular walking pattern that are frequently linked to a sickness or an anomaly in various body parts. An estimated 17% of falls in older persons are caused by gait dysfunction, making it one of the most frequent causes of falls. Doctors frequently evaluate patients’...
