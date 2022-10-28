What is Data Governance? Top Data Governance Tools for Data Science and Machine Learning Research in 2022

The de facto models for representation learning on graph-structured data are Graph Neural Networks (GNN). As a result, they have begun to be implemented in production systems. These models pass messages along the direction of the edges in the given graph with nonlinearities between different layers, updating the node embeddings iteratively. The computed node embeddings for l layers include details from the seed vertex’s l-hop neighborhood. The GNN models must be trained on billion-scale graphs to be used in production. Even on distributed systems, training these models can take days or even weeks. Although it is more difficult in this situation, minibatch training on GNNs is more effective than using Deep Neural Networks (DNN) in general.

