Jaffrey, NH

Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices

Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
GREENWICH, CT
Tewksbury Florist & Greenery Property on the Market

The two-acre parcel at 402 Main St. housing Tewksbury Florist & Greenery is on the market for $2.5 million. The land is in the General Business zoning district — which does allow for medical and adult recreational marijuana sales — and has 160 feet of frontage on Rt. 38. The property includes a 2,248 s.f. home and a 2,800 s.f. store.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Manitook Hotel was Granby’s “in place”

From 1929 to 1935, the Manitook Hotel, and guest cottages on the west shore of the lake, was a thriving, bustling place. Tourists from New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and many other states visited to canoe, swim, play tennis, fish, hunt, and enjoy a vacation in Granby. A.C. Wagner had the...
GRANBY, CT
Jade East closed for health, building violations

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
TEWKSBURY, MA
$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford police: Man shot on Bond Street early Sunday

HARTFORD — A man was shot early Sunday in Hartford, according to police. A man in his 30s walked into Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:35 a.m. and was treated for a non-life threatening injury, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. Boisvert said police determined the...
HARTFORD, CT

