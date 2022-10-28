Read full article on original website
Related
nerej.com
Halprin of New England Retail Properties, Inc. sells six property package for $10.5 million
Wethersfield, CT Matt Halprin, president and COO of New England Retail Properties, Inc. exclusively represented the sellers in the sale of six Smithland Supply Retail locations in Connecticut. The sellers were Retail Property One, LLC, Retail Property Two LLC, Retail Property Three LLC, and Retail Property Four LLC. The free-standing...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 30, 2022 edition
Popowich Family Investments LLC, to Popco Real Estate LLC, 66 Ramah Circle South, $450,000. Christopher R. Mader to David North, 88 Doane Ave., $283,000.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 23 to Oct 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 23 to Oct 29. There were 52 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,880-square-foot home on Maple Terrace in Three Rivers that sold for $260,000.
therealdeal.com
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
tewksburycarnation.org
Tewksbury Florist & Greenery Property on the Market
The two-acre parcel at 402 Main St. housing Tewksbury Florist & Greenery is on the market for $2.5 million. The land is in the General Business zoning district — which does allow for medical and adult recreational marijuana sales — and has 160 feet of frontage on Rt. 38. The property includes a 2,248 s.f. home and a 2,800 s.f. store.
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads this weekend, with two hit-and-runs, one of them fatal, and a deadly round of drag racing in the Connecticut city
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts Lake
If you've lived in Massachusetts most of your life, you may have heard of the Quabbin Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
Full buses, half-empty trains and wider (barely) airline seats…
Full buses, half-empty trains, wider airline seats and other items of transportation interest from land, sea and air.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
granbydrummer.com
The Manitook Hotel was Granby’s “in place”
From 1929 to 1935, the Manitook Hotel, and guest cottages on the west shore of the lake, was a thriving, bustling place. Tourists from New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and many other states visited to canoe, swim, play tennis, fish, hunt, and enjoy a vacation in Granby. A.C. Wagner had the...
homenewshere.com
Jade East closed for health, building violations
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
Amtrak’s Valley Flyer Passenger Service to stay in western Massachusetts
MassDOT announced Friday night the Amtrak's Valley Flyer Passenger Service in Northampton will become permanent fixture here in western Massachusetts.
darientimes.com
$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
WMUR.com
Eversource C.E.O. "deeply concerned" about region's winter power capacity
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New England may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy warned in a letter to President Joe Biden. “I write to you today to ask for your Administration’s leadership again to swiftly...
darientimes.com
Hartford police: Man shot on Bond Street early Sunday
HARTFORD — A man was shot early Sunday in Hartford, according to police. A man in his 30s walked into Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:35 a.m. and was treated for a non-life threatening injury, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. Boisvert said police determined the...
westernmassnews.com
Thunderbirds fans react to new traffic plans in place for downtown Springfield events
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Thunderbirds were back on the ice Saturday, one day after the city unveiled new measures designed to help manage the high volume of traffic the city often has during big events downtown. The T-Birds were looking to add one more win to this season’s record...
3 New Haven Men Wanted For Armed Carjacking Nabbed After Police Pursuit In Milford
Three Connecticut men have been charged in connection with two armed carjackings following a police pursuit. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28 in Milford. According to Milford Police, officers initiated a traffic stop for motor vehicle violations after it was determined the...
Hartford Marriott worker found with guns
A Hartford Marriott worker was found with AK 47, an untraceable ghost gun and several magazines of ammunition to clip into both of the weapons
Comments / 1