ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

10/28: CBS News Weekender

Catherine Herridge reports on the violent attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, the threats to U.S. elections from China and why the Army secretary is changing military child care policies after a CBS News report.
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
UPI News

Jan. 6 committee to interview former Trump adviser Hope Hicks

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Hope Hicks, who served as a top adviser to former president Donald Trump, will undergo a formal interview by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. NBC was the first to report the former adviser and close Trump ally would...
CBS News

Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size

A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

Judge rules naughty bits off limits at Trump dossier trial

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors cannot present evidence to a jury about the most salacious parts of a flawed dossier alleging connections between former President Donald Trump and Russia at an upcoming trial of an analyst who served as a primary source for that report.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Mail

Biden administration accuses Arizona's Republican governor of TRESPASS for plugging holes in the Mexico border with shipping containers

Arizona's Republican governor has begun using shipping containers to fortify a second section of the southern border despite being ordered to take down barriers in another part of the state. Gov. Doug Ducey is taking legal action, asking a court to allow more than 100 double-stacked containers, topped with razor...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy