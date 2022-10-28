Read full article on original website
Related
10/28: CBS News Weekender
Catherine Herridge reports on the violent attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, the threats to U.S. elections from China and why the Army secretary is changing military child care policies after a CBS News report.
After Attacking Kamala Harris Over North Korea, Turns Out Trump May Have Stolen Kim Jong Un Letters
Donald Trump‘s audacious attack on Vice President Kamala Harris‘ recent visit to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea has seemingly backfired in spectacular fashion after a new report suggested the former president still holds dear his relationship with North Korea’s controversial leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Trump writes angry letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson after being subpoenaed
Just hours after Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jan. 6 Committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Trump wrote a ranting letter addressed to Thompson that questioned the work and claims of the House select committee. The committee, empaneled in 2021 and chaired by Thompson, has been investigating the...
Former DOJ official says Trump's reaction to the January 6 panel is starting to look like the makings of an insanity defense
Neal Katyal, a former Justice Department official, says former President Donald Trump's written response to the House Capitol-riot panel's intention to subpoena him looks like an insanity defense. Katyal — a law professor and an Obama-era acting solicitor general — made an appearance on NBC on Sunday, three days after...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Trump attorney calls decision to not indict Trump until after midterms a "political hack"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, called the Justice Department's investigation "a political hack" because of a decision not to indict her client before the midterm elections.
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Trump's Bedminster-Bound Mystery Boxes Raise New Secret Document Suspicions
As many as nine boxes that Donald Trump’s aides hauled from his home in Florida this year to his New Jersey resort are raising new questions about the ex-president’s hoarding of secret government documents. Video published May 9 by the Trump-friendly Daily Mail with an article about Trump...
36 migrants arrive outside VP Kamala Harris residence, buses continue pouring into NYC
Another round of buses arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris's Naval Observatory home on Thursday morning, the latest envoy from southern border states.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Jan. 6 committee to interview former Trump adviser Hope Hicks
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Hope Hicks, who served as a top adviser to former president Donald Trump, will undergo a formal interview by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. NBC was the first to report the former adviser and close Trump ally would...
Trump Stashed 'Highly Sensitive' China, Iran Missile Intel At Mar-A-Lago: Report
Details about Iran’s missile program and American intelligence work aimed at China were among the most “highly sensitive” information Donald Trump had stashed at his Mar-a-Lago compound, The Washington Post reported Friday. Had the intelligence been shared with or acquired by other people it could have laid...
Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size
A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
MSNBC, New York Times, 'The View' panic that voters care more about economy than 'threats to democracy'
Media figures agonized over the idea that voters placed more emphasis on the economy and inflation versus threats to U.S. democracy heading into the midterms.
Judge rules naughty bits off limits at Trump dossier trial
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors cannot present evidence to a jury about the most salacious parts of a flawed dossier alleging connections between former President Donald Trump and Russia at an upcoming trial of an analyst who served as a primary source for that report.
Trump donor and ally knocks former president’s foreign policy awareness: ‘Could not spell Middle East’
A California billionaire and known ally of Donald Trump maintained his innocence on charges of illegal lobbying on behalf of United Arab Emirates officials while criticising the former president’s awareness on foreign affairs. Tom Barrack, 75, stood trial at a Brooklyn federal courtroom on Monday and Tuesday, where he...
Biden administration accuses Arizona's Republican governor of TRESPASS for plugging holes in the Mexico border with shipping containers
Arizona's Republican governor has begun using shipping containers to fortify a second section of the southern border despite being ordered to take down barriers in another part of the state. Gov. Doug Ducey is taking legal action, asking a court to allow more than 100 double-stacked containers, topped with razor...
Comments / 0