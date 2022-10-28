ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

3 surprise Yankees trade targets who could change 2023 roster

The New York Yankees, uh, have some work to do during the 2022-23 offseason, which involves battling back a horde of Aaron Judge-related rumors about his dissatisfaction, likes and dislikes, and how he’s worried the pinstripes might hide his true physique as he ages. Bringing back Judge — or...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hints his Yankees future uncertain with Aaron Judge take

It’s rare that, in the wake of a Yankees series loss, you get any sort of quote to genuinely latch onto/enlighten you with any new information. Aaron Judge wants to be a Yankee for life, but he’s a free agent now, and will see where the market takes him. Anthony Rizzo thinks Judge should be the highest-paid player in baseball after betting on himself. Gerrit Cole is disgusted with losing. Aaron Boone burped into a microphone, then covered it with a cough. Par for the course.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Ringer

Pats Win but It Is Officially Time to Be Worried About Mac, With James White

Brian recaps the Patriots win over the Jets and discusses another shaky outing for Mac Jones (0:30). Then, he chats with former Patriots running back James White about the game (20:30), Rhamondre Stevenson’s pass-catching abilities, Zach Wilson’s decision-making, and more. Finally, Brian takes a few listener calls and talks about the Celtics’ win over the Wizards (38:30).
ESPN

Jets' locker room receives message after James Robinson trade: 'Time to win'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Big-boy trade: James Robinson was dozing off in his Jacksonville apartment Monday evening when he was phoned with the news about his trade to the Jets. Talk about a wake-up call. The reverberations were felt 900 miles to the north in the Jets' locker room. For the players, it was a win-now call.
The Ringer

The Nets Are an Embarrassment

The Brooklyn Nets are 1-5, with a net rating that makes even the Los Angeles Lakers look down at them with pity. Their 30th-ranked defense looks hopeless. The offense that was supposed to be their saving grace is statistically just average and aesthetically tepid. Brooklyn’s starting five stinks and its depth is either too young or one-dimensional to positively contribute on both ends.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Empire Sports Media

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson takes brunt of blame for early-season struggles

Jalen Brunson’s Knicks tenure has gotten off to a phenomenal start, averaging 18/4/7 while shooting a tremendous 38.1% from 3 through the team’s first five games. Fans who were initially weary of the lucrative 4-year, $104 million contract given to the former Dallas Mavericks guard now feel pleased that the Knicks have a solid point guard for the first time in what has felt like an eternity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees worst-case scenario Opening Day lineup for 2023

The New York Yankees need to retain Aaron Judge and upgrade other areas of the roster. But it’s not that easy. It never is. Every offseason, general manager Brian Cashman is tasked with making changes/additions, which hold far too much importance for a team that should have endless financial resources to avoid that reality on an annual basis. These changes often don’t move the needle or get the team over the postseason hump.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Ringer

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 8

Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?. Loser: Excessive Celebration. The NFL’s rule book outlaws celebrations that are “excessive,” which is...
The Ringer

Pickleball

Bill Simmons expresses some doubt regarding the long-term popularity of pickleball. Raheem Palmer shares his favorite bets and teaser legs for Week 8. From Kyrie’s shameful comments to the team’s pitiful play, there’s no bigger disaster on or off the court in the NBA than Brooklyn. By...

