ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Robert Lewandowski will score no matter how bad Barcelona play, Girona's penalty against Real Madrid shows VAR is more trouble than it's worth and Atletico can't defend with Diego Simeone's favourite double act... 10 THINGS WE LEARNED FROM LALIGA

Real Madrid looked as if they would have the league sown up before the World Cup kicked off at one point on Saturday, but Robert Lewandowski didn’t move to Spain for the ham and generous spirit measures. His goal and Girona’s superb performance in the Santiago Bernabeu mean there’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy