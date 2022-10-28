Read full article on original website
Robert Lewandowski will score no matter how bad Barcelona play, Girona's penalty against Real Madrid shows VAR is more trouble than it's worth and Atletico can't defend with Diego Simeone's favourite double act... 10 THINGS WE LEARNED FROM LALIGA
Real Madrid looked as if they would have the league sown up before the World Cup kicked off at one point on Saturday, but Robert Lewandowski didn’t move to Spain for the ham and generous spirit measures. His goal and Girona’s superb performance in the Santiago Bernabeu mean there’s...
BBC
Luis Suarez scores twice as Nacional win Uruguayan championship against Liverpool
Luis Suarez helped Nacional win the Uruguayan championship as he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Liverpool. Suarez, 35, returned to his boyhood club in the summer as a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid. The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker scored in the 50th and the 96th minutes...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Biggleswade United boss Cristian Colas, who is gay, will not follow Qatar tournament
An openly gay non-league football head coach says he will not follow the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar because of the country's human rights record. Cristian Colas, of Biggleswade United, says Fifa were wrong to award the tournament to Qatar in 2010. The tournament begins on 20 November when the...
