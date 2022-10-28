Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday
Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30.
The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume.
The event takes place October 30 from 9am – 11am at all middle Tennessee Chuck E. Cheese locations.
Chuck E. Cheese locations include:
5312 Hickory Hollow Lane
Antioch, TN 37013
2070 Gallatin Rd. North
Madison, TN 37115
60 Belinda Parkway
Mt Juliet, TN 37122
3073 Mallory Lane
Franklin, TN 37067
1720 Old Fort Pkwy.
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
2821 B. Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
Clarksville, TN 37040
