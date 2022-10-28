BBC Journalist Details Arrest While Reporting On Labor Conditions In Qatar

Brazilians are waiting uneasily for President Jair Bolsonaro to break his silence after his election defeat to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula. On Sunday, Brazil’s electronic voting system churned out a same-day result in the second round of the presidential election between both men, handing a slim but decisive victory to the left-leaning Lula.

18 MINUTES AGO