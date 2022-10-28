BBC Journalist Details Arrest While Reporting On Labor Conditions In Qatar

Related
Fox News Spins Paul Pelosi Attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn’t home when her husband was violently attacked by an intruder.
Bolsonaro’s silence creates uneasy tension in Brazil
Brazilians are waiting uneasily for President Jair Bolsonaro to break his silence after his election defeat to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula. On Sunday, Brazil’s electronic voting system churned out a same-day result in the second round of the presidential election between both men, handing a slim but decisive victory to the left-leaning Lula.
British Lawmakers Demand Probe Of Report Russian Spies Hacked Liz Truss' Phone
Information emerged this summer but was kept hidden as Truss angled to become prime minister, according to the report.
Leftist Lula Da Silva Defeats Far-Right Bolsonaro In Brazilian Presidential Election
Brazilian voters rejected President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday in a race defined by the right-wing leader's threats to undermine the world's fourth-largest democracy.
'Holy Spider' Confronts The Debate Around Fact vs. Fiction In Film
In the wake of Mahsa Amini’s death, director Ali Abbasi grapples with the responsibility of true crime storytelling and misogyny in Iran.
