Here's how Aberdeen Central prevailed in its first home playoff football game in 13 years.

Having waited 13 years for a home playoff game, Aberdeen Central enjoyed the moment in defending its turf Thursday night at Brownell Activities Complex.

The third-seeded Golden Eagles bounced Spearfish from the Class 11AA high school football playoffs with a resounding 34-7 victory.

Here's how it happened.

Aberdeen Central takes control early on

Central grabbed control early when Aiden Heimann intercepted Spearfish quarterback Seth Hamilton on the Spartans' first play from scrimmage. Five plays later, running back Karson Carda scored on fourth down from the one-yard line, putting the Eagles up 6-0.

Central then forced Spearfish to punt before putting together a nine-play, 58-yard drive. Again, it was Carda finding the end zone from a yard out to make it 13-0, and the Eagles were on their way.

Another Spearfish turnover, another touchdown for the Eagles

After the teams traded possessions, Central took advantage of another Spearfish mishap. Hamilton was again picked off, this time by Max Leberman. That set the Golden Eagle offense up at the Spearfish 16.

It took just three plays for quarterback Dustin Hermansen to sneak in from a yard out to make it 20-0.

The Central offense spent the first half forcing the Spartans to stop the running game, and Spearfish didn't have many answers. The turnovers didn't help any, either.

"We just wanted to come In here, take care of the ball, play sound defense and score some touchdowns," said Central coach Justin Briese. "We wanted to play hard and play our style of football."

Check, check, check.

Central's success continues after halftime

The second half began much the same with Carda churning out two 12-yard runs for consecutive first downs. But after the second carry, he left the game with an injury and did not return as a precaution.

The Central drive stalled and the Eagles had to punt. But on the ensuing Spearfish possession, Hamilton threw another interception. This time, Central's Cole Artz returned the ball to the end zone to push the Golden Eagles' cushion to 27-0.

If the result was in question before then, it wasn't after Artz's nifty play, though Spearfish got on the board in the fourth quarter when Hamilton connected with Dylon Doren from nine yards out.

After that, Central began to chew up the clock, putting together a 15-play drive leaning on running backs Austin Erickson and Tate Huff and wide receiver Spencer Barr, who had a 26-yard reception along the sideline on third and 10 to keep the drive alive. Huff took the ball in from the one-yard line with about a minute left in the game to account for the final score.

After victory, Aberdeen Central's next playoff foe is No. 2 Tea Area

Next up, the Golden Eagles will meet Tea Area in the 11AA semifinals. The Titans defeated Watertown 41-0 Thursday night to advance.

Central lost to Tea 35-0 the second game of the season in Aberdeen, but Briese is not deterred.

"They are a very good team," he said. "We played them early in the year, and I don't think we (had) quite formed as a team yet. Our offensive and defensive lines weren't playing in sync at that point. The last four or five games we've really come together. I'm looking forward to getting together with the coaches, getting a good game plan and seeing what we can do."

Central's ground game and defense are clearly better than they were early in the season. Both are strengths now, but were unsettled early on.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Tea. The Eagles are now 6-4, while second-seeded Titans are 9-1. They beat Class 11AAA Sioux Falls O'Gorman during the regular season, and their only loss was to Pierre, winners of the last five Class 11AA state championships, 35-30 on the road.

Here's what happened in other playoff action Thursday night.

No. 1 Warner scores 35 unanswered points to rally past Canistota

Trailing by 17 points in the third quarter, Warner scored the game's final five touchdowns to defeat Canistota 48-31 in the quarterfinal round of the Class 9AA high school football playoffs Thursday in Warner.

The Hawks scored all of their points in he first half before the Monarchs defense found its footing.

Top-seeded Warner (10-0) will host No. 4 Harding County/Bison (8-2) in the semifinals Friday. The Ranchers snuck past fifth-seeded Phillip 20-14 in the quarterfinals.

Canistota got off to a hot start thanks to a 53-yard touchdown run by Tage Ortman, a 37-yard scoring scamper by Noah Kleinsasser and two two-point conversions.

Warner then scored two straight touchdowns on a 56-yard pass from quarterback Brodey Sauerwein to Zach Wood and a three-yard run by Sauerwein.

The back and fourth continued as the Hawks scored two straight touchdowns to push their lead to 31-14. Things looked good for Canistota at that point, but the Monarchs had seen enough and turned things around with absolute authority.

Warner deployed star running back Hunter Cramer in a multitude of ways, and here's what happened the rest of the way:

Cramer scored on a three-yard touchdown run.

Ashton Schuchhardt caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Cramer.

Payton Volk gathered a 40-yard scoring strike from Cramer.

Cramer found the end zone from two yards out.

Sauerwein capped the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run.

The Monarchs hadn't faced much adversity through the season, but with a handful of state football championships in recent years, the Hawks provided plenty Thursday. Eventually, though, Warner shook it off.

Cramer led Warner with 124 yards rushing on 19 carries in addition to his touchdown tosses. Sauerwein passed for 120 yards and two scores. Wood had 94 yards receiving on just three catches. On defense, Schuchhardt had a great game with 14 tackles, while Devin Woosley had six tackles, including two sacks.

The Hawks finish the season at 5-5. Kleinsasser rushed for 120 yards, while Ortman passed for 174 and Cayden Scott caught an 82-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Herreid-Selby Area reels off 38 first-half points to down Avon in 9B

The Brenden Begeman and Tray Hettich Show is a bit of a rerun each week, but it's still sure fun to watch.

Begeman rushed 24 times for 220 yards and three touchdowns, and Hettich completed six of nine passes for 156 yards and two scores as the Wolverines thumped Avon 44-14 in the Class 11B quarterfinals in Herreid.

Naturally, Begeman caught one of those scoring strikes, while the other went to Trevor Gill, who finished with 86 yards receiving on just three catches.

Begeman had touchdown runs of 48 and 45 yards, and Hettick had touchdown passes of 55 and 60 yards as the Wolverines built their lead in the first quarter. Collin Tisdall led the defense with 12 tackles on the night, including one for a loss.

In the semifinals, Herried-Selby Area will host No. 12 seed Irene-Wakonda, a 36-30 upset winner over Sully Buttes Thursday. The top-seeded Wolverines are 10-0. The Eagles entered the playoffs at 3-5, but seem to be playing their best football at the right time of the year and have evened their record. They beat No. 5 Corsica-Stickney 61-52 in the opening round of the 11B playoffs.

South Dakota prep football quarterfinal scores and semifinal matchups

All quarterfinal games were played Thursday and all semifinal games will be Friday, except for the All Nations classes.

Class 11AAA

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Sioux Falls Jefferson 42, No. 8 Sioux Falls Washington 7

No. 4 Sioux Falls Lincoln 42, No. 5 Brandon Valley 17

No. 2 O'Gorman 29, No. 7 Rapid City Stevens 0

No. 3 Harrisburg 42, No. 6 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 12

Semifinals

No. 4 Sioux Falls Lincoln (7-3) at No. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (10-0)

No. 3 Harrisburg (8-2) at No. 2 Sioux Falls O'Gorman (8-2)

Class 11AA

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Pierre 42, No. 8 Sturgis Brown 14

No. 4 Yankton 49, No. 5 Brookings 14

No. 2 Tea Area 41, No. 7 Watertown 0: Tea (9-1) defeated the Arrows (3-7) for the second-straight week by getting 139 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Chase Van Tol. Keegan DeYoung added two TD runs for the Titans, who gained 287 of their 330 yards of total offense on the ground. Jessen Wiebenga led the defense with seven tackles.

No. 3 Aberdeen Central 34, No. 6 Spearfish 7

Semifinals

No. 4 Yankton (6-4) at No. 1 Pierre (10-0)

No. 3 Aberdeen Central (6-4) at No. 2 Tea Area (9-1)

Class 11A

No. 1 Dell Rapids 41, No. 8 Lennox 7 : Mason Stubbe ran for 177 yards with two touchdowns to lead the Quarriers, and Brady Pankonen added two more scores. Jack Henry threw one touchdown pass to Pankonen.

No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian 41, No. 5 Dakota Valley 14

No. 2 West Central 35, No. 7 Madison 6: Justin Zirpel threw for 141 yards with three touchdown passes to lead the Trojans. The scoring passes were to Dylan Stromer, Crew Heier and Owen Heath. Jesse Jost ran for 103 yards with one touchdown.

No. 3 Beresford 24, No. 6 Canton 8

Semifinals

No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian (7-3) at No. 1 Dell Rapids (10-0)

No. 3 Beresford (8-2) at No. 2 West Central (9-1)

Class 11B

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Winner 32, No. 8 Deuel 8: Two-time defending state champion Winner (10-0) scored 32 unanswered points and pulled away in the second half for the quarterfinal win. Aiden Barfuss scored on runs of three and 28 yards, and Blake Volmer tossed scoring passes to Shawn Hammerbeck (14 yards) and Ethan Bartels (29 yards) to push the Warriors' winning streak to 34 games. Volmer passed for 95 yards and Barfuss rushed for 60 to go along with 11 tackles.

No. 5 McCook Central-Montrose 38, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 6

No. 7 Hot Springs 28, No. 2 Aberdeen Roncalli 0

No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson 42, No. 11 Redfield 0 : Lucas Heuser ran for 80 yards with three touchdowns to lead the Huskies in the shutout win. Devon Schmidt also had a rushing touchdown. Noah McDermott threw for 123 yards with a touchdown pass to Jakob Scarmon.

Semifinals

No. 5 McCook Central/Montrose (9-1) at No. 1 Winner (10-0)

No. 7 Hot Springs at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (10-0)

Class 9AA

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Wall 20, No. 8 Bon Homme 12

No. 4 Hamlin 26, No. 5 Hanson 20 OT: Luke Fraser's 10-yard touchdown run in overtime pushed the Chargers into the semifinals. Hanson tied the game late in regulation on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Jayce Slaba to Riley Haynes. The Beavers then got the ball first in overtime and appeared to score, but the touchdown was nullified by a penalty. Fraser finished with 95 yards on the ground for Hamlin, which was outgained by the Beavers 385-253 in the game. Turnovers and penalties hindered Hanson's chances/

No. 2 Elkton-Lake Benton 52, No. 7 Freeman-Marion/Freeman Academy 14: Ryan Krog rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 174 and three more scores to lead the Elks (10-0), who built a 44-8 halftime lead. Carson Griffith caught two passes for 140 yards and two scores, and Quinten Poindexter added a 33-yard touchdown reception. Colt Beck contributed a TD run and six tackles, Griffith two quarterback sacks and Riddick Westley 114 yards rushing.

No. 6 Parkston 34, No. 3 Howard 7

Semifinals

No. 4 Hamlin (9-1) at No. 1 Wall (10-0)

No. 6 Parkston (9-1) at No. 2 Elkton-Lake Benton (10-0)

Class 9A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Warner 48, No. 9 Canistota 31

No. 4 Harding County-Bison 20, No. 5 Philip 15

No. 2 Lyman 34, No. 7 Castlewood 16: Lyman (9-1) scored 22 unanswered points in the final 13 minutes to rally for the win. Teagan Gourneau scored on runs of 10, 6 and four yards and also tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Oldekamp. Tance Wagner added a 10-yard TD run. Gourneau completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards and added 75 yards rushing.

No. 3 Gregory 34, No. 6 Wolsey-Wessington 19

Semifinals

No. 4 Harding County/Bison (8-2) at No. 1 Warner (10-0)

No. 3 Gregory (9-1) at No. 2 Lyman (9-1)

Class 9B

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area 44, No. 8 Avon 14

No. 12 Irene-Wakonda 36, No. 4 Sully Buttes 30

No. 2 Hitchcock-Tulare 52, No. 10 Dell Rapids St. Mary 0

No. 5 De Smet 20, No. 3 Kadoka Area 8: Trace Van Regenmorter caught two passes for 58 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 50 yards and another score for De Smet (7-3) in the win over Kadoka Area (6-4). Van Regenmorter also had eight tackles.

Semifinals

No. 12 Irene-Wakonda (5-5) at No. 1 Herreid/Selby Area (10-0)

No. 6 De Smet at No. 2 Hitchock-Tulare (10-0)

All Nations A

No. 1 Todd County 48, No. 8 St. Francis Indian 0

No. 5 Winnebago, Neb., 40, No. 4 Little Wound 0

No. 2 Red Cloud 52, No. 7 Pine Ridge 0

No. 3 Standing Rock, N.D., 50, No. 6 McLaughlin 0

Semifinals on Oct. 29

No. 5 Winnebago (7-2) at No. 1 Todd County

No. 3 Standing Rock (7-2) at No. 2 Red Cloud (8-1)

All Nations B

No. 1 Lower Brule 60, No. 8 Marty 0

No. 4 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa 62, No. 5 Crazy Horse 20

No. 2 Tiospa Zina 58, No. 7 Flandreau Indian 6

No. 6 Omaha Nation, Neb., 36, No. 3 Crow Creek 22

Semifinals on Oct. 29

No. 4 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa (2-7) at No. 1 Lower Brule

No. 6 Omaha Nation (2-7) at No. 2 Tiospa Zina (6-3)

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Here's how Aberdeen Central prevailed in its first home playoff football game in 13 years.