LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Tigers moved up to No. 15 from the No. 18 spot, despite having the week off. Below is the full list of rankings...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
theadvocate.com
Southside nails down program's first district title with victory over Lafayette High
History was made on Friday evening, when the Southside Sharks defeated the Lafayette High Lions 38-19 in a game played at St. Martinville High. Southside upped its wins streak to eight games and clinched a share the District 3-5A title, the first district title in the program's short four-year existence.
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Catherine Harrell, chief marketing officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, plans to retire in January. Harrell has supported the system’s marketing and communications efforts for the past 26 years, serving as its first chief marketing officer since 2018. Janice Lamy has been named chief marketing officer....
brproud.com
$10,000 winning scratch-off ticket bought at local truck stop
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – A scratch-off ticket worth $10,000 was sold at a location in West Baton Rouge. The 100X scratch-off ticket was recently purchased at the LA 1 South Truck Stop. The winner took home 1 of the 16 $10,000 prizes available through the new game. The...
Cowboys Night Club catches fire
Cowboys Night Club, located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, caught on fire Saturday afternoon.
worldatlas.com
6 Most Beautiful Towns in Louisiana
The history, illustrious culinary traditions, and unique character of Louisiana are captured in its little communities — for a fraction of the cost and without the crowds. Visitors frequently picture New Orleans first when they think about Louisiana. Some urban areas in Louisiana have a multicultural, multilingual heritage and are regarded as exceptional in the United States because they have been so heavily influenced by a blend of 18th century French, Saint Dominican, Spanish, French Canadian, Acadian, Native American, and West African cultures. Towns and small cities, however, are where Louisiana's heart and soul are found.
KLFY hosts first Acadiana Eats festival in Scott
KLFY News 10 hosted the first Acadiana Eats Festival in Scott Saturday.
Breaux Bridge to add retail along I-10
Breaux Bridge City Government and St. Martin Economic Development are partnering with a leading development firm in search of retail partnerships to place along I-10.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man pleads guilty to joining Jan. 6 riot; here's where other Louisiana cases stand
An Acadiana man who posted photos to social media from inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection but denied committing any violence during the attack has landed a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Of three Louisianans charged in connection to the pro-Trump mob, he’s the first...
theadvocate.com
Offshore drilling company that had its Lafayette office raided by federal investigators will lay off 135
A Lafayette offshore drilling company’s Lafayette office that was the subject of a raid by federal investigators will let go of 135 employees as the company shifts its role in the Gulf of Mexico. QuarterNorth Energy will terminate its Lafayette office, 2014 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 800, and offshore...
Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find the man who robbed a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 28. Investigators said it happened at the branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. According to EBRSO, the robber...
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 27, 2022 that enforcement agents arrested an Erwinville, Louisiana man on October 26 in West Baton Rouge Parish for alleged hunting and weapon offenses. Hunter W. Varnado, 20, of Erwinville, Louisiana,...
Police respond to shots fired in Acadian Point Apartments
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night at Acadian Point apartments. Police told News 10 they responded to calls of shots fired at the southside apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. Few details are available at this time. This story will be updated as the investigation continues.
lhsbudget.com
LHS students hit hard by parking tickets
As LHS returns to a sense of normalcy after years of construction and pandemic, the parking policy has become a source of confusion and frustration for many. Since the beginning of the school year, nearly 40 tickets have been handed out to students. One of these students, junior Andrew Goates,...
Woman arrested following shooting on Candlewood Avenue, authorities say
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested and charged following a shooting on Friday, Oct. 28, according to arrest documents. The documents show that Shalita Hunter, 50, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Hunter is accused of shooting someone following a fight inside a...
Popeyes Asks – What Retired Item Should We Bring Back?
If you want someone to take note of your social media page, just post something nostalgic. Titles like "Vintage Photos of Northgate Mall" and "10 Discontinued Items That Need to Come Back" do well on websites and social media pages, because they stir up feelings of nostalgia. Popeyes' social media...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas
An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
KPLC TV
Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Oakdale woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for a January 2020 deadly hit-and-run where an Alexandria bicyclist was killed on Highway 165. Lacy Jordan, 29, was charged with hit and run resulting in death, negligent homicide, careless operation of a vehicle, limitations passing left,...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man turns himself in after killing pedestrian in hit-and-run on West Congress, police say
A Lafayette man was arrested on felony hit and run on Thursday for striking and killing a Duson man who was walking on West Congress Street earlier this month, Lafayette Police said. Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette, turned himself over to police at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Thursday...
