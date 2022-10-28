If you’re a fan of both golf and high-end living, you may want to consider living at Southern Highlands Golf Club, featuring not only an 18-hole course designed by Robert Trent Jones but some of the most luxurious homes you can imagine in Southern Nevada. The 24-hour, guard-gated community is highly exclusive, with private roads that are accessible through only three gates. It’s literally one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, and now is your chance to join this rarefied air. A home has just become available there, one that offers plenty of space and a few extras that might surprise you.

