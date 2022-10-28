ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-10/30/22

The quiet weather we enjoyed Sunday in Las Vegas will continue Monday, Halloween. Daytime temperatures will trend close to seasonal for Monday and Tuesday but by Tuesday afternoon, the influence of a area of low pressure sliding down from the Gulf Of Alaska will change conditions for the rest of the week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

SpaceX rocket launch seen from Southern Nevada skies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Southern Nevadans were treated to a light show Thursday evening as SpaceX launches one of its Falcon 9 rockets into space. The company is launching a network of satellites into earth’s orbit with the goal of expanding internet access to rural and remote areas.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

USPS in northern Nevada Hiring 300 employees for holiday season

Post Offices in Nevada are hiring 300 employees to help with the coming holiday season and beyond. The Postal Service offers competitive wages for pre-career entry level positions such as letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks. Starting pay range is $17 - $20 per hour depending on the position, paid bi-weekly.
NEVADA STATE
bankautomationnews.com

Bank of America’s digital transaction volumes hit 75%

LAS VEGAS — Bank of America’s volume of direct transactions completed through digital channels has reached 75%, Tim Owens, consumer vehicle lending executive, said Thursday at the Auto Finance Summit in Las Vegas. Customers “love digital car shopping, but when they want to speak to someone … they want to speak to someone in the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lake Mead, CA USA

We make trips through Lake Mead Recreational Area because we love the wildlife, landscape, and peacefulness. We travel this route between Arizona and Utah to avoid Las Vegas…and for a restroom break🤣 Purple is my favorite color and we love taking this journey together. The purple quilted heart was an awesome find. Thank you!
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate

A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

Fun facts about Nevada you might not have known

As Nevada prepares to celebrate its 158th birthday on Monday — there's a lot of random facts you might not be aware of. Nevada became the 36th state on Oct. 31, 1864. It was the second of two states added to the Union during the Civil War. Nevada is...
NEVADA STATE
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas in prime golf course location

If you’re a fan of both golf and high-end living, you may want to consider living at Southern Highlands Golf Club, featuring not only an 18-hole course designed by Robert Trent Jones but some of the most luxurious homes you can imagine in Southern Nevada. The 24-hour, guard-gated community is highly exclusive, with private roads that are accessible through only three gates. It’s literally one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, and now is your chance to join this rarefied air. A home has just become available there, one that offers plenty of space and a few extras that might surprise you.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Las Vegas to Utah

After the bright lights of Las Vegas, a road trip around Utah is a real contrast. Famous for its national parks, dubbed the Mighty Five, you'll enjoy outstanding scenic vistas as you travel between some of the country's most spectacular natural landmarks. The 1,400-mile road trip from Las Vegas around...
LAS VEGAS, NV
theeastcountygazette.com

Discussion To Review Cuts To Military Sites: Nellis AFB Says Its Only Thinking Of Expansion

A discussion is ongoing to initiate a federal study that could result in the closure of various military locations and bases as part of cost-cutting initiatives. Nellis Air Force Base is one of four military installations in Nevada. The Base Realignment and Closure Commission, or BRAC, of the Department of Defense, last convened 17 years ago.
NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV

