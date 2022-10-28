Read full article on original website
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
Fed expected to hike interest rates this week -- again
Wall Street futures pointed modestly lower and world stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and futures for the S&P 500 each slipped 0.3%. The Fed is...
World markets mixed ahead of Fed rates decision
BEIJING — (AP) — World stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again amid investor hopes the U.S. central bank will scale back plans for more increases. Germany's DAX gained 0.2% to...
104.1 WIKY
Goldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s economists said the U.S. Federal Reserve could bump up interest rates to as high as 5% by March 2023, 25 basis points above its earlier predictions, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon last week said the...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
kitco.com
Russia accuses West of stealing reserves, Bank of Canada surprise, and is Bitcoin safe haven again?
(Kitco News) Gold is now well anchored around the $1,650 level ahead of the big Federal Reserve meeting next week. Markets have already priced in another 75-basis-point rate hike, which would be the Fed's fourth in a row. But the real focus will be on any talk of a slowdown when it comes to rate hikes. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:
bitcoinmagazine.com
How The United States Weaponizes The Dollar To Retain Global Hegemony
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the first part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.”. Introduction. “The dollar is dead!”. “The Petrodollar system is breaking...
U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter despite surging inflation
The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, the government said Thursday — a strong rebound after the nation's gross domestic product shrank in the first two quarters of the year. The resurgence comes as consumers and businesses are grappling with searing inflation and...
Markets Insider
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns market conditions are among the worst he's ever seen - and suggests holding cash to ride out the coming storm
Grantham, who diagnosed a "superbubble" spanning stocks, bonds, and housing last August, confirmed he's betting against the Nasdaq and junk bonds.
CNBC
Key inflation gauge for the Fed rose 0.5% in September, in line with expectations
The core personal consumption expenditures price index in September increased 0.5% from the previous month and 5.1% from a year ago. Including food and energy, PCE inflation rose 0.3% for the month and 6.2% on a yearly basis. Personal spending rose 0.6%, more than expected amid the rise in prices.
US News and World Report
Fed Meets This Week as Signs Point to an Easing of Inflation
The Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday for two days to consider raising interest rates, with most analysts predicting its fourth three-quarters of a point increase as it tackles the highest inflation in four decades. The personal consumption expenditures price index last week confirmed core inflation, stripping out energy and food...
Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy
FRANKFURT, GERMANY — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans' ability to spend.
Washington Examiner
Core inflation rose to 5.1% in September, according to gauge watched by Fed
Core inflation ticked up in September as measured by the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, a troubling sign that price pressures are not diminishing despite the central bank's aggressive efforts to tighten monetary policy. Core inflation, which strips out energy and food prices, rose two-tenths of a percentage point...
US News and World Report
Hopeful U.S. Stock Rally Set for Date With Federal Reserve Reality
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
Fed Inflation Gauge Slows In September, Paring Big Rate Hike Bets
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation showed slowing price pressures over the month of September, suggesting a possible peak in broader consumer price increase and a pullback in the central bank's rate hike path. The September core PCE Price Index rose 5.1% from last year, down from the...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as speculation on Fed easing ebbs
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed underlying inflation pressures remain elevated and suggested to the bond market that the Federal Reserve will move forward with its aggressive interest rate hiking campaign. The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 6.2% in the...
Euro Zone Inflation Hits Record High of 10.7% as Growth Slows Sharply
Preliminary data on Monday from Europe's statistics office showed headline inflation came in at an annual 10.7% this month. This represents the highest ever monthly reading since the euro zone's formation. The 19-member bloc has faced higher prices, particularly on energy and food, for the past 12 months. But the...
CNBC
Yen falls on dovish BOJ as market awaits Fed decision
The yen fell more than 1% against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan bucked the trend among other major central banks and stuck with ultra-low interest rates, while the greenback firmed after U.S. data showed inflation was still running hot. The greenback was under pressure this week...
The Fed won't pivot from its rate hikes until the end of 2023, as inflation is persistent and the economy isn't slowing as expected, JPMorgan strategist says
The Fed won't pivot from rate hikes until the end of 2023, according to JPMorgan strategist Julia Wang. Wang pointed to strong GDP and labor market data, which would bolster the economy as the Fed keeps hiking rates. "The weakness in the economy isn't really as big or coming as...
