Fed expected to hike interest rates this week -- again

Wall Street futures pointed modestly lower and world stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and futures for the S&P 500 each slipped 0.3%. The Fed is...
World markets mixed ahead of Fed rates decision

BEIJING — (AP) — World stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again amid investor hopes the U.S. central bank will scale back plans for more increases. Germany's DAX gained 0.2% to...
Goldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s economists said the U.S. Federal Reserve could bump up interest rates to as high as 5% by March 2023, 25 basis points above its earlier predictions, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon last week said the...
How The United States Weaponizes The Dollar To Retain Global Hegemony

This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the first part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.”. Introduction. “The dollar is dead!”. “The Petrodollar system is breaking...
Fed Meets This Week as Signs Point to an Easing of Inflation

The Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday for two days to consider raising interest rates, with most analysts predicting its fourth three-quarters of a point increase as it tackles the highest inflation in four decades. The personal consumption expenditures price index last week confirmed core inflation, stripping out energy and food...
Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy

FRANKFURT, GERMANY — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans' ability to spend.
Core inflation rose to 5.1% in September, according to gauge watched by Fed

Core inflation ticked up in September as measured by the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, a troubling sign that price pressures are not diminishing despite the central bank's aggressive efforts to tighten monetary policy. Core inflation, which strips out energy and food prices, rose two-tenths of a percentage point...
Hopeful U.S. Stock Rally Set for Date With Federal Reserve Reality

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as speculation on Fed easing ebbs

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed underlying inflation pressures remain elevated and suggested to the bond market that the Federal Reserve will move forward with its aggressive interest rate hiking campaign. The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 6.2% in the...
Euro Zone Inflation Hits Record High of 10.7% as Growth Slows Sharply

Preliminary data on Monday from Europe's statistics office showed headline inflation came in at an annual 10.7% this month. This represents the highest ever monthly reading since the euro zone's formation. The 19-member bloc has faced higher prices, particularly on energy and food, for the past 12 months. But the...
Yen falls on dovish BOJ as market awaits Fed decision

The yen fell more than 1% against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan bucked the trend among other major central banks and stuck with ultra-low interest rates, while the greenback firmed after U.S. data showed inflation was still running hot. The greenback was under pressure this week...
