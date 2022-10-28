ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Bolsonaro’s silence creates uneasy tension in Brazil

Brazilians are waiting uneasily for President Jair Bolsonaro to break his silence after his election defeat to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula. On Sunday, Brazil’s electronic voting system churned out a same-day result in the second round of the presidential election between both men, handing a slim but decisive victory to the left-leaning Lula.
NBC New York

Euro Zone Inflation Hits Record High of 10.7% as Growth Slows Sharply

Preliminary data on Monday from Europe's statistics office showed headline inflation came in at an annual 10.7% this month. This represents the highest ever monthly reading since the euro zone's formation. The 19-member bloc has faced higher prices, particularly on energy and food, for the past 12 months. But the...

