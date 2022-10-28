ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jan. 6 rioter who dragged D.C. officer Michael Fanone into hostile crowd sentenced to 7.5 years in prison

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

Albuquerque Head offered to help D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone to safety as rioters besieged the Lower West Terrace tunnel entrance on Jan. 6, 2021, but instead he grabbed Fanone by the neck and dragged him out into the crowd, yelling "Hey! I got one," Fanone's body-camera recorded. The mob beat Fanone and repeatedly shocked him with his own taser, triggering a heart attack and causing a traumatic brain injury that forced Fanone into retirement.

Head, 43, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in May, and U.S. District Judge Amy Berman sentenced him to 90 months — 7 1/2 years — in prison on Thursday. Prosecutors and Fanone had asked that Head get eight years while Head's lawyers had requested a five-year sentence. The only other Jan. 6 defendant given a longer sentence so far is former New York City police officer Thomas Webster, who got 10 years for assaulting police . Webster did not take a plea deal and was convicted by a jury.

"These were some of the darkest acts committed on one of our nation's darkest days," Jackson told Head after watching video from Fanone's body camera. "He was your prey. He was your trophy."

"Nearly 900 people have been charged for their actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and more than 400 have pleaded or been found guilty, primarily to misdemeanor offenses," Politico reports . "But the number of defendants facing sentences for more serious crimes, like assaulting police officers or seeking to disrupt Congress' session to count electoral votes and affirm Joe Biden's presidency, has begun to climb as those slower and more complicated cases near their conclusions."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

2 teens arrested for armed robbery in DC's Shaw neighborhood

WASHINGTON - Two teenagers are charged for an armed robbery that happened Thursday afternoon in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest, D.C. Metropolitan Police say the incident happened on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. in the 600 block of T Street. According to police, two suspects approached the victim, pulled out a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Toddler Murdered In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler as a homicide. On October 13th, after receiving a call of a unconscious child, police arrived to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest, D.C. shortly after 9 pm. They discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious. He was brought to a nearby hospital and died on October 18th. According to police, the initial investigation concluded that 2-year-old Mars Jones of DC died from “complications of inflicted trauma” and ruled the death as a homicide. If you have any information about The post Toddler Murdered In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Review sought after Maryland park manager indicted on rape charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

40 Years for Co-defendant in Aspen Hill Murder

Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge John Maloney sentenced defendant, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C., to life in prison suspend all but 40 years and five years of supervised probation upon release. A jury convicted Byrd and co-defendant, Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, MD, last month on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in 2013, and multiple related charges. Bellamy is scheduled for sentencing on December 13th.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report of a shooting in D.C. led the Metro Police Department to find a woman that had been shot multiple times Thursday evening. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. Police were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the woman A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can identify The post Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 Montgomery County halfway house murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Washington, D.C. man charged with a 2013 homicide was sentenced Friday afternoon. Last month, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington, D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, Md. appeared in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in November 2013, and multiple related charges, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot shortly before 2 am. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police were summoned to the 1200 Block of Trinidad Avenue for a call of the sound of gunshots. At the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. 46-year-old Rico Tabron of DC was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2 teens arrested in armed carjacking in Southeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with armed carjacking Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspects. two male teens from Capitol Heights, MD, approached the victim's vehicle in the 4000 block of Clay Place in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One suspect took out a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
foodcontessa.com

DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case

Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Road rager shoots child's car seat on I-295 in DC

WASHINGTON - Road rage on I-295 turned into a frightening situation for one D.C. family Thursday morning. A Prince George's County woman reported to police that someone shot into her husband's car, hitting her son's car seat. The man driving the car, Leon Vessels, told FOX 5 he was taking...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy