Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
fullycrypto.com
Google Launches Cloud-based Ethereum Node
Google has launched a blockchain node to support developers on the Ethereum blockchain. The node hosting service falls under the tech giant’s Google Cloud division. The service will allow developers to interact with data on decentralised platforms directly from the cloud. Technology heavyweight Google has launched a cloud-based blockchain...
dailycoin.com
New Flare Blockchain Will Onboard Open-Source DEX
New Layer-1 Blockchain Flare to Onboard Open-Source Decentralized Exchange (DEX) BlazeSwap. The Flare Network is currently in observation mode, and BlazeSwap DEX is expected to go live once it exits. With its move to the Flare blockchain, BlazeSwap will be the only DEX on the Flare network offering users Flare’s...
dailyhodl.com
Google Cloud Releases Blockchain Node-Hosting Service To Support Ethereum (ETH) Web3 Development
Google Cloud is launching a new Ethereum (ETH)-supported blockchain project to encourage Web3 development. The new project, called the Blockchain Node Engine, is a managed node-hosting service that aims to minimize the need for node operations, according to new a blog post from Google Cloud executives. Ethereum is the project’s...
blockchain.news
Cash App Introduces Bitcoin Transactions via Lightning Network
Payment processing app created by Block Inc, Cash App, has now added support for Bitcoin transactions enabling users to both send and receive Bitcoin via the lightning network. After its integration with the lightning network in February to allow users to make payments using Bitcoin, Cash App has now added...
NEWSBTC
8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022
While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
dailycoin.com
Chain ReOrg Explained: An Introduction to Chain Reorganisation in Blockchain Technology
Blockchain technology is a combination of complex processes that guarantee the safety and reliability of data distribution in a decentralized manner. It can also be described as a system of recording information in such a way that it becomes difficult or impossible to change, hack, or cheat the system. Sadly,...
astaga.com
Cardano(ADA), Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Skyrocket
Crypto Worth At the moment Newest Updates: The crypto market is exhibiting power. The market noticed a robust crypto rally after a protracted crypto winter. Bitcoin surged by 5% within the final 24 hours and crossed the $20K mark. It’s at present buying and selling at $20,275. The altcoins...
dailycoin.com
Charles Hoskinson Invites Dogecoin (DOGE) to Become a Cardano (ADA) Sidechain for Free
Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (IOG) Charles Hoskinson believes that Dogecoin should be integrated as a Cardano sidechain, following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Dogecoin Should Be a Cardano Sidechain. On Friday, October 28th, Charles Hoskinson opined that DOGE could be integrated into Twitter, following Elon Musk’s...
u.today
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
tipranks.com
Illumina to hold an investor event
President & CEO deSouza holds an ESG Investor Event to discuss Illumina’s Event on October 28 at 12:30 pm. Webcast Link.
tipranks.com
Apple Shines Amid Tech Earnings Gloom This Week; Stock Up
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were on an upswing in morning trading on Friday after the Big Tech name delivered a fiscal Q4 earnings beat shaking off this week’s tech gloom in the market. The tech giant reported decent iPhone sales of $42.63 billion in fiscal Q4, up 9.7%...
tipranks.com
tipranks.com
Apple removed from ‘Tactical Outperform’ list at Evercore ISI after earnings
Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani is removing Apple from the firm’s "Tactical Outperform" list, as the key catalyst that had driven him to add the stock to the list was the September quarter earnings that were reported last night. Daryanani, who thinks Apple remains "uniquely positioned" to sustain mid-to-high single digit sales and low-to-mid-teens EPS growth on a multiyear basis, keeps an Outperform rating and $190 price target on Apple shares.
cryptonewsz.com
Ava Labs & GREE’s collaboration supports Blockchain gaming
The well-known and immensely respected Japanese media colossus, GREE, is on the verge of creating various Web3-based online games. It will be running nodes on the platform provided by Avalanche. In all of this, complete assistance and guidance are assured by Ava Labs, where GREE’s ancillary unit, BLRD, is concerned. In this present scenario, BLRD, along with GREE and Ava Labs, have formed a formidable partnership.
Bitcoin’s Whitepaper Anniversary: 14 Years To Transform the Exchange of Value
It has been 14 years since Bitcoin’s whitepaper was published. The crypto community is celebrating the occasion and noting how far the asset has come. Bitcoin inspired the crypto market present today, with its ethos of decentralization seen in everything from DeFi to Web3. Bitcoin first hit $1 in...
Washington City Paper
Quant, XRP, and THESE Cryptos are still set to PUMP into 2022
Many blockchain projects have popped up in the past few years, all trying to solve scalability problems that prevent crypto from mainstream adoption. Here’s the list of some cryptos that are still set to pump into 2022:. QUANT. XRP. AAVE. It’s hard for blockchain to scale because of slow...
tipranks.com
Notable open interest changes for October 28th
Thursday’s total option volume of 43.6 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.44 million calls and 4.23 million puts. Meta Platforms (Facebook) (META), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Intel (INTC) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 45k Li Auto (LI) Jan-23 5 puts, 40k Shopify (SHOP) Jan-23 25 calls, 34k UserTesting Inc (USER) Dec-22 7.5 calls, 31k Ford (F) Nov-22 14 calls and 30k Nikola (NKLA) 11/4 weekly 3 puts.
