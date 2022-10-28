ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for missing at-risk teen

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in finding a missing teenager. BPD said 13-year-old Jacob Peter Rojo was last seen Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the 1400 block of Hadar Road, near South H Street and Berkshire Road. Rojo is described as...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man seeks release after serving 40 years for robbery, murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cedric Struggs and two others entered the office of the Hudson Oil gas station on July 16, 1980, intending to rob the business. A death resulted. One of the robbers, Ronald Gene Robinson, pulled a gun, fatally shot Alfred Joe Dishman in the chest and shot and wounded another person as […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

15-year-old killed in Pacific Street shooting, suspect arrested: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed Friday evening in East Bakersfield and a suspect has been arrested, according to police. Bakersfield police officers and emergency units were called to Pacific Street near Brown Street at around 6:20 p.m. According to a statement, a 15-year-old boy was found with severe gunshot wounds […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET 17

BPD searches for 2 suspects in April Costco robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects they said were involved in a robbery at Costco on Rosedale Highway on April 12. Police said around 10:41 a.m., the two suspect stole several bottles of alcohol before being confronted by an employee. The employee suffered major injuries due to a struggle with the suspects, officials said. KGET previously reported that the suspects were wielding a hammer during the incident.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered

LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for woman missing for over a year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, according to a news release from the office. Easley is described as 5-feet 5-inches, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a dreamcatcher on her left rib cage, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Woman's Club of Bakersfield dedication

The Woman’s Club of Bakersfield held a dedication of its National Registry of Historical Places plaque on the Women’s Club building at 2030 18th St. in Bakersfield on Oct. 13. It is Kern County’s oldest cultural club for women. Incorporated on March 2, 1896, the club is a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Courthouse News Service

The haunting tale of Bakersfield’s Padre Hotel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CN) — "This looks like the cover of, like, a horror movie poster," Jack Osbourne, host of the Travel Channel's "Portals to Hell" series, says as his black SUV pulls up in front of the Padre Hotel in downtown Bakersfield. He gets out of the car and stares up at the imposing cream and brown façade, bathed in pale winter sunlight. "First impressions: it actually does remind me of 'The Shining.' It's got that same kind of vibe."
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searches for 7-Eleven robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for three robbery suspects they said were involved in a robbery at the 7-Eleven on the 2300 block of Chester Lane. Police said the suspects used physical force during the incident on Sept. 23. The suspects are described as: One Hispanic male, age 16 to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man dies of injuries weeks after assault, suspect arrested: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Bakersfield Police Department said a man died of injuries from an assault in September and officers made an arrest of a suspect Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to Peachwood Court on Sept. 15 for a report of assault. At the time, Javier Ahumada, 36, of Bakersfield declined medical aid and then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

GoFundMe set up for bicyclist killed in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the man who was killed riding his bicycle in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month. The collision happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 when the coroner said David Wood Jr., 29, was hit and killed by a car on Allen Road just north of Jomani […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

