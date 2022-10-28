Read full article on original website
3 wounded in car-to-car shooting on Highway 99, forces closure of southbound lanes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A passing Hall Ambulance crew stopped to check on a vehicle that had stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 99 Saturday night and found three men wounded by gunfire, according to the California Highway Patrol. Southbound traffic on Highway 99 remained closed early Sunday at Ming Avenue for the car-to-car […]
Bakersfield Now
Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
47-Year-Old Casey Wootten Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the San Jose Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Monday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Sierra Road near Mauna Kea Lane. The officials reported that an elderly woman was crossing the road while pushing a stroller when a gray-color vehicle hit them.
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for missing at-risk teen
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in finding a missing teenager. BPD said 13-year-old Jacob Peter Rojo was last seen Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the 1400 block of Hadar Road, near South H Street and Berkshire Road. Rojo is described as...
Man seeks release after serving 40 years for robbery, murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cedric Struggs and two others entered the office of the Hudson Oil gas station on July 16, 1980, intending to rob the business. A death resulted. One of the robbers, Ronald Gene Robinson, pulled a gun, fatally shot Alfred Joe Dishman in the chest and shot and wounded another person as […]
KMPH.com
Tulare County Sheriff's Office arrest 23-year-old man in connection with Ivanhoe shooting
IVANHOE, Calif. — Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office located and arrested Jaime Humberto Ambriz of Ivanhoe on Sunday afternoon in connection with the October 7th shooting in Ivanhoe. According to TSCO, the 23-year-old was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility and faces charges of attempted...
15-year-old killed in Pacific Street shooting, suspect arrested: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed Friday evening in East Bakersfield and a suspect has been arrested, according to police. Bakersfield police officers and emergency units were called to Pacific Street near Brown Street at around 6:20 p.m. According to a statement, a 15-year-old boy was found with severe gunshot wounds […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Traffic Incident Information Page, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Lerdo Highway east of Highway 99 at around 6:51 a.m.
2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
KGET 17
BPD searches for 2 suspects in April Costco robbery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects they said were involved in a robbery at Costco on Rosedale Highway on April 12. Police said around 10:41 a.m., the two suspect stole several bottles of alcohol before being confronted by an employee. The employee suffered major injuries due to a struggle with the suspects, officials said. KGET previously reported that the suspects were wielding a hammer during the incident.
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
KCSO searching for woman missing for over a year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, according to a news release from the office. Easley is described as 5-feet 5-inches, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a dreamcatcher on her left rib cage, […]
Bakersfield Now
Man suffers major injuries in vehicle, big rig crash south of Bakersfield: CHP
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A vehicle rear-ended a big rig on Highway 99, south of Bakersfield, leaving a man with major injuries just before noon Friday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 11:43 a.m. CHP-Bakersfield received a report of a an injury crash on Highway 99, north of Highway...
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Woman's Club of Bakersfield dedication
The Woman’s Club of Bakersfield held a dedication of its National Registry of Historical Places plaque on the Women’s Club building at 2030 18th St. in Bakersfield on Oct. 13. It is Kern County’s oldest cultural club for women. Incorporated on March 2, 1896, the club is a...
Courthouse News Service
The haunting tale of Bakersfield’s Padre Hotel
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CN) — "This looks like the cover of, like, a horror movie poster," Jack Osbourne, host of the Travel Channel's "Portals to Hell" series, says as his black SUV pulls up in front of the Padre Hotel in downtown Bakersfield. He gets out of the car and stares up at the imposing cream and brown façade, bathed in pale winter sunlight. "First impressions: it actually does remind me of 'The Shining.' It's got that same kind of vibe."
BPD searches for 7-Eleven robbery suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for three robbery suspects they said were involved in a robbery at the 7-Eleven on the 2300 block of Chester Lane. Police said the suspects used physical force during the incident on Sept. 23. The suspects are described as: One Hispanic male, age 16 to […]
Man dies of injuries weeks after assault, suspect arrested: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Bakersfield Police Department said a man died of injuries from an assault in September and officers made an arrest of a suspect Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to Peachwood Court on Sept. 15 for a report of assault. At the time, Javier Ahumada, 36, of Bakersfield declined medical aid and then […]
Bakersfield Now
Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
GoFundMe set up for bicyclist killed in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the man who was killed riding his bicycle in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month. The collision happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 when the coroner said David Wood Jr., 29, was hit and killed by a car on Allen Road just north of Jomani […]
