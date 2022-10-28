Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Eastbound I-70 at The Paseo shut down due to semi fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Eastbound traffic on Interstate 70 was shut down at The Paseo due to a semi that caught fire. The semi-crash took place just before 8:35 p.m. Monday and was under control in about 15 minutes, according to first responders. The tractor-trailer driver was able to exit the vehicle.
pleasanthill.com
Pleasant Hill City Lake Closed November 1, 2022 Until Further Notice
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. - The waters of Pleasant Hill City Lake will be closed to the public from November 1, 2022 until further notice as the City of Pleasant Hill believes this is in the best interest of public health due to a potentially hazardous algae bloom occurring at the Lake. The Missouri Department of Conservation notified the City of the potential bloom on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Department of Conservation will be sampling and testing the Lake to determine the type of algae bloom occurring.
Close call for Smithville police officer, tow truck driver at crash scene
A Smithville Police Officer's patrol car was heavily damaged when another driver rear ended it at a crash scene on US 169 Highway.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chain Reaction Crash Leaves Platte City Man With Minor Injuries
A three vehicle chain reaction accident early this (Tuesday) morning has left a Platte City man with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Platte City resident Colby L. Matthys had stopped his 2016 Ford on U.S. 169 Highway near Smithville in Clay County at 5:36 A.M. to render emergency assistance.
KSHB 41 Action News
KCMO officials aware of significant homelessness camp on Trolley Track Trail
KCMO officials say they're aware of a homelessness camp along the south end of the historic Harry Wiggins Trolley Track Trail.
Man dies in head-on crash in Kansas City Monday night
KCPD said that at about 9:07 p.m., a silver Nissan Versa driving west on Englewood Road crossed into the eastbound lanes.
Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man faces possible charges following a crash Tuesday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route B near Ragar Road around 6:50 p.m. Troopers said 22-year-old Tylor Washington tried to pass a vehicle when another vehicle overtook his car and hit The post Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Englewood Road in Kansas City, Missouri
One man died after a wrong-way crash Halloween night at Northeast Englewood Road and North Walnut Street.
northcassherald.com
Turnbow backs offensive against potential area landfill plan
RAYMORE – Mayor Kris Turnbow last week vehemently defended his city’s decision to reveal what it believes are early plans to develop a landfill just north of the city’s limits, despite the denial of a Kansas City official. According to Sherae Honeycutt, public information officer for Kansas...
kshb.com
Norovirus identified as illness that caused Olathe elementary school closure in late October
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has identified norovirus as the illness that closed Clearwater Elementary School in Olathe last week. The health department said that norovirus is very common and contagious. It causes symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea. "The cause was not...
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Grandview early Monday
The Grandview Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital early Monday morning.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Teen Injured in Ray County Crash Early Sunday
A Lawson teen suffered injuries in a Ray County crash early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 6:30 Sunday morning on Route D, at Blue Jay Trail Circle, as a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Lawson female headed westbound. Troopers say the teen went...
bluespringsgov.com
City to Break Ground for New Indoor/Outdoor Waterpark
Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, along with the City of Blue Springs, is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Blue Springs waterpark at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 on the field just to the west of the Fieldhouse at 425 N.E. Mock Ave. The waterpark is scheduled to open Spring of 2024 with construction slated to begin in early December.
KMZU
Plattsburg PD investigates shooting
PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Plattsburg PD say an investigating is ongoing regarding a shooting that occurred Monday night. A release from the department indicates the incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Walnut. A female victim was allegedly shot and transported to a Kansas City hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KSHB 41 Action News
Body pulled from Kansas River identified as missing Independence man
Kansas City, Kansas, police identified the body pulled from the Kansas River last weekend as a 19-year-old Independence man, Johnathan Devol.
KSHB 41 Action News
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responds to serious-injury shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a serious injury shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Independence man charged after woman found dead on the side of the road in Raytown
RAYTOWN, Mo. — An Independence, Missouri, man has been charged with a Raytown woman's death after she was found lifeless on the side of the road on Halloween. Officers were dispatched to the area of East 87th Street and Raytown Road just after 8 p.m. Monday night after motorists called 911 to report a body on the side of the road.
northwestmoinfo.com
Juvenile Hit by Gunfire in Plattsburg Shooting
PLATTSBURG, MO – Multiple shots were fired from a moving vehicle at a group of people in Plattsburg on Monday night, leaving a juvenile injured. The Plattsburg Police Department reports the shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Halloween night on West Walnut Street. According to a statement issued by law enforcement 18-year old Da’Marion Epic Roubideaux of St. Joseph is alleged to have shot at the group with a handgun from a vehicle as it left the alley behind the residence at a high rate of speed.
This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst
I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
