Belton, MO

KCTV 5

Eastbound I-70 at The Paseo shut down due to semi fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Eastbound traffic on Interstate 70 was shut down at The Paseo due to a semi that caught fire. The semi-crash took place just before 8:35 p.m. Monday and was under control in about 15 minutes, according to first responders. The tractor-trailer driver was able to exit the vehicle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
pleasanthill.com

Pleasant Hill City Lake Closed November 1, 2022 Until Further Notice

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. - The waters of Pleasant Hill City Lake will be closed to the public from November 1, 2022 until further notice as the City of Pleasant Hill believes this is in the best interest of public health due to a potentially hazardous algae bloom occurring at the Lake. The Missouri Department of Conservation notified the City of the potential bloom on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Department of Conservation will be sampling and testing the Lake to determine the type of algae bloom occurring.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chain Reaction Crash Leaves Platte City Man With Minor Injuries

A three vehicle chain reaction accident early this (Tuesday) morning has left a Platte City man with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Platte City resident Colby L. Matthys had stopped his 2016 Ford on U.S. 169 Highway near Smithville in Clay County at 5:36 A.M. to render emergency assistance.
PLATTE CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man faces possible charges following a crash Tuesday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route B near Ragar Road around 6:50 p.m. Troopers said 22-year-old Tylor Washington tried to pass a vehicle when another vehicle overtook his car and hit The post Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
northcassherald.com

Turnbow backs offensive against potential area landfill plan

RAYMORE – Mayor Kris Turnbow last week vehemently defended his city’s decision to reveal what it believes are early plans to develop a landfill just north of the city’s limits, despite the denial of a Kansas City official. According to Sherae Honeycutt, public information officer for Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawson Teen Injured in Ray County Crash Early Sunday

A Lawson teen suffered injuries in a Ray County crash early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 6:30 Sunday morning on Route D, at Blue Jay Trail Circle, as a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Lawson female headed westbound. Troopers say the teen went...
RAY COUNTY, MO
bluespringsgov.com

City to Break Ground for New Indoor/Outdoor Waterpark

Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, along with the City of Blue Springs, is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Blue Springs waterpark at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 on the field just to the west of the Fieldhouse at 425 N.E. Mock Ave. The waterpark is scheduled to open Spring of 2024 with construction slated to begin in early December.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KMZU

Plattsburg PD investigates shooting

PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Plattsburg PD say an investigating is ongoing regarding a shooting that occurred Monday night. A release from the department indicates the incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Walnut. A female victim was allegedly shot and transported to a Kansas City hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
PLATTSBURG, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Juvenile Hit by Gunfire in Plattsburg Shooting

PLATTSBURG, MO – Multiple shots were fired from a moving vehicle at a group of people in Plattsburg on Monday night, leaving a juvenile injured. The Plattsburg Police Department reports the shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Halloween night on West Walnut Street. According to a statement issued by law enforcement 18-year old Da’Marion Epic Roubideaux of St. Joseph is alleged to have shot at the group with a handgun from a vehicle as it left the alley behind the residence at a high rate of speed.
PLATTSBURG, MO
KIX 105.7

This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst

I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
KANSAS CITY, MO

