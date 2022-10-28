3 people shot in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people were injured in a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood.

It was a grim scene after gunfire rang out just before midnight at an apartment complex along Rhine Place.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The details we have right now are that one male was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two other women were shot. Both are being treated but are in stable condition.

Police are still investigating and have not released descriptions of the suspects or a motive.

While answers are unclear still in this case, it is sadly yet another recent incidence of violence in our cities, streets, and neighborhoods.