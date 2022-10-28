ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

3 people shot in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood

By Mike Darnay
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people were injured in a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood.

It was a grim scene after gunfire rang out just before midnight at an apartment complex along Rhine Place.

The details we have right now are that one male was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two other women were shot. Both are being treated but are in stable condition.

Police are still investigating and have not released descriptions of the suspects or a motive.

While answers are unclear still in this case, it is sadly yet another recent incidence of violence in our cities, streets, and neighborhoods.

Fred Derf
3d ago

Get used to it! This is The Democratically chosen way! Voters die and people still think the Democrats care! THEY DONT! Save Pittsburgh and America... VOTE RED!

