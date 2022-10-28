Read full article on original website
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
Now that right there is interesting.
Jules Bass, Known For ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ And ‘Frosty,’ Dies At 87
Director and producer Jules Bass dies at 87. He was best known for stop-motion films like ‘Rudolph’ and ‘Frosty.’. He was also known for working alongside Arthur Rankin Jr. Jules Bass, who is best known for producing and directing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and...
Drew Barrymore Says She Believed E.T. Was Real During Epic Reunion on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “I Would Go and Take Lunch to Him”
Drew Barrymore gave viewers a Halloween treat with an epic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial reunion on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Bringing on fellow castmates Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, and Robert MacNaughton from the 1982 Steven Spielberg flick, the group reminisced about how a 7-year-old Barrymore believed E.T was real. The actress told the audience, “I believed E.T was real. I really, really loved him in such a profound way,” before adding, “I would go and take lunch to him.” However, her E.T co-stars, who were a little older than her at the time they filmed the movie, had other adorable memories of Barrymore interacting...
Digital Trends
I’ve found the perfect mobile game and it’s embroidery meets Picross
I’m always on the lookout for the perfect mobile game. It’s a difficult task as only one or two games fit the bill for me every year. The best mobile games need to be something I can either sit down with for hours or simply play for a few moments. They need to function offline so I can play them no matter where I am. And on top of that, I prefer that they have a tactile component to them that uses tap controls in a satisfying way.
Digital Trends
Digimon Survive: How to get all endings
Unlike any previous Digimon game, Digimon Survive incorporates two distinct gameplay styles and mechanics for the different portions of the game. The story sections are all presented in a visual novel format, where you will read dialogue, make choices, learn about characters, and build up your Karma. Then, when battles break out, you are shifted into the tactical, grid-based battle system. While both are new to the series, it is the visual novel elements that have the greatest impact on the story presented.
Digital Trends
The Legend of Korra is better than you remember
Few things have endured in our culture the way Avatar: The Last Airbender has managed to. The series was a major hit when it aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, and became even more of a phenomenon when it showed up on Netflix in the midst of the pandemic. Now, Netflix is making a live-action version of the original series, attempting to right the wrongs of the awful 2010 movie adaptation.
Digital Trends
How to unlock fast travel in Gotham Knights
Gotham Knights has a lot of movement options to master as you team up to take down the baddies around the city. Not only can each class unlock unique movement skills, but you have the ability to summon vehicles and grapple hook across skyscrapers, too. In the beginning of the game, learning these movement options is plenty to work with … but once you start seeing just how big Gotham is on your many missions, you’ll want some shortcuts.
Digital Trends
I used to be too scared to play horror games. Then I saw the light
Whenever horror games come to mind, I’m always thrown back to my first time watching the original Resident Evil remake via a YouTube playthrough. As a kid, I was too scared to even touch a horror game, so I settled for watching someone else play on the TV using the old Wii Opera internet browser channel. I remember seeing all the goofy cutscenes, laughing at Wesker’s stale deliveries (“Jill, no!”), and thinking the game wasn’t all that scary. “Maybe I can actually play this,” I started thinking.
Digital Trends
Turns out, sleep mode in smart fans isn’t just a gimmick
I tried out the Dreo Smart Fan earlier this year. Among its many features is one called “sleep mode,” which purportedly lowers the volume of the fan without impacting performance. I didn’t think much of it; after all, how loud could a fan actually be? And then fall arrived.
NME
Sound City Liverpool 2023 announces headliner Maisie Peters among first wave of acts
Sound City Liverpool has announced its first wave of acts for its 2023 edition, with Maisie Peters topping the bill. The event returns April 28-30, 2023, with gigs held at various venues across the north west city and the Sound City+ Conference taking place on day one. Peters is set...
Digital Trends
House of Marley Get Together 2 XL review: loud, proud, and made for a crowd
House of Marley Get Together 2 XL review: loud, proud, and made for a crowd. “Loud enough for a party, stylish enough for your home.”. When it comes to finding a Bluetooth speaker, it’s less a matter of where to find one, and more what kind of size you’re looking for. Do you need something portable to take with you anywhere or something big that packs a boom you can enjoy at louder volumes? House of Marley (HoM) offers the latter, with a hint of the former in the Get Together 2 XL, a bigger speaker you can use wirelessly, and to some degree, with mobility in mind — despite its 12.6-pound frame.
