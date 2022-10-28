House of Marley Get Together 2 XL review: loud, proud, and made for a crowd. “Loud enough for a party, stylish enough for your home.”. When it comes to finding a Bluetooth speaker, it’s less a matter of where to find one, and more what kind of size you’re looking for. Do you need something portable to take with you anywhere or something big that packs a boom you can enjoy at louder volumes? House of Marley (HoM) offers the latter, with a hint of the former in the Get Together 2 XL, a bigger speaker you can use wirelessly, and to some degree, with mobility in mind — despite its 12.6-pound frame.

