‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Henry Cavill Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso
No mystery to solve here: Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are stronger than ever. For the Oct. 27 premiere of the Netflix film, "Enola Holmes 2," the actor and his girlfriend made their stunning red carpet debut as a couple. For the special occasion, Cavill wore a grey pinstripe suit, while Viscuso donned a cream-colored off-the-shoulder full-length gown.
