Henry Cavill Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

No mystery to solve here: Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are stronger than ever. For the Oct. 27 premiere of the Netflix film, "Enola Holmes 2," the actor and his girlfriend made their stunning red carpet debut as a couple. For the special occasion, Cavill wore a grey pinstripe suit, while Viscuso donned a cream-colored off-the-shoulder full-length gown.
