Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Soaking rain Sunday, fewer showers by Halloween
SEATTLE - Hope you stay cozy and warm today! We're tracking soaking rain becoming widespread across Western Washington by later this afternoon and tonight. Fewer showers are in the forecast for Halloween. So far today (just as expected), rain has fired up over the Olympic Peninsula, coast, Strait and the...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound: Seahawks Sunday brings rain, wind on Halloween
SEATTLE - Get ready for a sloppy ride again folks as Sunday and Monday look wet and windy! Hard to believe soggy weather is moving back in after such a nice Saturday!. Highs were spot on Saturday warming to average, 56 for SeaTac with a few degrees warmer for Seattle.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: A calm Saturday ahead of a rainy Sunday
SEATTLE - Puget Sound went from showery to sunny by the end of Friday! A snapshot of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in Pierce County featuring cloudy skies with pockets of showers this morning. Highs on Friday around the region landing in the mid to upper 50s. SeaTac hit 57 and...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Expect wave after wave of rainstorms to hit Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, October 23, 2022—The National Weather Service forecasts rainstorms throughout Snohomish County with no little to no chance of sun this week. According to AccuWeather, “a dip in the jet stream and a storm pushing into the Northwest on Monday will set the stage for wave after wave of storms to push through the area.”
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Quieter weather Friday, rain returns for Halloween
It's a big weekend! There are so many fun Halloween festivities and events happening around Western Washington. Things look dry later today, but soaking rain is possible Sunday into Monday (Halloween!). For today, rain continues to taper off from the northwest to southeast this morning. By noon, most backyards should...
q13fox.com
Fewer showers expected for Halloween
The latest forecast models are pulling back on rain chances for Halloween which is great news for kids and trick-or-treaters! Keep in mind: a convergence zone in parts of Eastern Skagit, King and Snohomish Counties could keep rain ongoing into at least late Monday.
Rain moves out of area… for the moment
If there was any doubt that autumn was here, today should’ve solved that. The morning rain has moved out of the area for the most part. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with some sun until Sunday. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted this morning, “The break will be...
q13fox.com
Windy Thursday for North Sound, coast
It will be a gusty day in some backyards today, especially along the North Sound, Salish Sea and North Coast. The evening commute could be sloppy for those same communities. For the most part, the rain will not arrive in places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia until after the sun sets.
Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington
SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington. Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington on Thursday. The Wind Advisory was issued for Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.
High winds roar through the Pacific NW
Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland rain and breezy winds, along with mountain snow alerts this week
SEATTLE - What a day across the Northwest!. Rain, wind, and mountain snow prompting a "Winter Weather Advisory" over the Cascades. Highs ran much cooler too, only hitting 51 at the airport. Overnight rain will decrease as temperatures cool. Look for some chilly spots for folks southwest of Seattle. Shelton...
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
shorelineareanews.com
Power outage - it wasn't our turn
Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Snoho, Sky, Snoqualmie Opening For Coho
With returns coming in above expectations, anglers will have a chance to fish for coho salmon on the Snohomish, Skykomish, and Snoqualmie rivers beginning Saturday, Oct. 29. Concerns over continued low returns in recent years have restricted late-fall salmon fisheries in the Snohomish River system, but in-season updates so far indicate that enough coho salmon are returning to these rivers in 2022 to support a limited recreational fishery.
ifiberone.com
NWS: Up to 17 inches of snow expected on mountain passes and all areas above 4,000 feet through Wednesday
The mountains are apparently skipping fall and going right to winter this season with up to 17 inches of snow expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office out of Seattle. On Tuesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascade...
historylink.org
The Bubbleator at Seattle Center carries its final passengers on October 1, 1980.
On October 1, 1980, the bubble-shaped plexiglass elevator known as the Bubbleator, which carried millions of visitors between floors at the Washington State Coliseum during the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, transports its final passengers. The 19-foot-diametter, 3,000-pound hydraulic elevator was built for the World of Tomorrow exhibit at a cost of $65,000. After the fair ended, the structure was re-installed in the Food Circus, today known as the Armory, where it ran between three floors, but a planned renovation to the building excluded the Bubbleator. It was put up for public auction but drew no bids. The structure was donated to Children’s Hospital with the hope it could be incorporated into a play area. When that idea fell through, the Bubbleator was disassembled and stored in a warehouse on Lake Union. In 1985, Seattle Post-Intelligencer staffer Gene Achziger paid $1,000 for the Bubbleator, moved it to Des Moines, and incorporated into his home as a greenhouse.
KING-5
How to stay safe while hiking this fall and winter
NORTH BEND, Wash. — As western Washington enters the fall and winter months, volunteer-based nonprofit Seattle Mountain Rescue has some advice for hiking safely. "This time of year, the weather's changing pretty quickly, so being able to have extra clothes so you can stay warm where you are," chairperson Doug McCall said. "Packing a headlamp is also a good idea since it gets dark earlier, and it's better than taking your phone and trying to burn your battery on your phone because you want to use that to be able to call for help if you need help."
q13fox.com
How to beat 'The Big SAD’; Seasonal Affective Disorder in Western Washington
SEATTLE - Daylight saving time is coming to an end and ‘The Big Dark’ is imminent. Consequently, many living in areas around the Puget Sound know that the combination of rain, battleship gray skies and lack of daylight means ‘The Big SAD’ could set in. FOX 13 spoke to a clinical psychologist to learn how to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
idesignarch.com
Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington
Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
Comments / 1