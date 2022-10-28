Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
How to avoid animals messing with your lights
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/22/2022: THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joins the program to share how they install lights so that animals don’t mess with them. To learn more about what Mike and his team can do for you, your yard, and your home, go to mikeslandscapelighting.com or give them a call at 1-262-358-9100.
wgnradio.com
Graceland Cemetery: Chicago stories, symbols and secrets with Adam Selzer
One of Chicago’s landmark attractions, Graceland Cemetery chronicles the city’s sprawling history through the stories of its people. Local historian and Graceland tour guide Adam Selzer talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and Lauren Lapka about his walking tours that cover almost the entirety of the cemetery grounds. While nodding to famous Graceland figures from Marshall Field to Ernie Banks to Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Selzer also leads readers past the vaults, obelisks, and other markers that call attention to less recognized Chicagoans.
CBS 2 Vault: Some Chicago area hauntings, as seen in the 1980s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween is days away, and we reached back into the CBS 2 Vault for some reports on Chicago area hauntings back in the 1980s.First, you probably know Rick Kogan these days for his work in print and radio – but back in the late 1980s, he was a feature reporter for CBS 2, and he was on the ghost beat around Halloween in 1988. He joined the late Chicago ghost hunter Richard Crowe for a visit to the old and purportedly haunted Red Lion Pub.The Red Lion Pub as a business was not that old at the...
travelnoire.com
The Fallout Continues: A Mural Of Kanye West In Chicago Has Been Painted Over
The precipitous, but completely avoidable fallout following Kanye’s remarks on Twitter continues. More and more businesses, big and small, have publicly condemned and cut ties with the rapper. Now, there’s backlash from the art world. On Wednesday, a mural of Ye in Chicago was painted over by the original artist, at the request of the building’s owner.
wgnradio.com
Exploring Haunted Chicago with Ghostlorist Ursula Bielski: ‘Resurrection Mary’, Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery, The Congress Hotel and more!
A longstanding WGN Radio Halloween tradition is to explore the Chicagoland hauntings of Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery, Archer Avenue, Resurrection Mary, The Willowbrook Ballroom, The Congress Hotel and more. To share the lore and paranormal happenings, Dave Plier welcomes author and ghostlorist Ursula Bielski. Chicagoghosts.org, You Tube: Ursula Bielski’s World of the Supernatural.
CHICAGO READER
What the Hideout means to me now
Last Wednesday, multidisciplinary artist Mykele Deville went public in a detailed Instagram post about his traumatic experiences at the Hideout, where he worked as programming director from summer 2021 till March 2022. The next day, the Hideout issued an apologetic response. I find the venue’s response inadequate, but I encourage you to read both posts. I’ve developed some insight on the matter myself, though I’ve had no good way to share it—from April till August, when Deville decided that he’d rather not tell his story through the media, I attempted to report on his work for (and firing from) the Hideout.
947wls.com
Everybody Hates Ye! Mural painted over and the Weiner Circle roasts Kanye West
Kanye West is getting some strong messaging from his hometown. In response to his anti-Semitic comments and views on George Floyd, a mural dedicated to West in West Loop has been painted over to remove the face of the rapper…. This was done by the artist, Jason M. Peterson, himself.
Halloween 2022: West Chicago teen creates incredible display with more than 100 animatronics
"I definitely did not think it would get this big," the St. Charles East High School student said.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again
Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Chicago
If you are looking for ideas for a romantic date night in Chicago, there are so many options!. Listed below are a mix of some classic and unique Chicago date ideas that ensure a fun and entertaining time for you and your date. No matter your budget, you will find...
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month
Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
Chicagoans remember deadliest train crash in Illinois history with memorial, 50 years later
CHICAGO — On this date — Oct. 30 — 50 years ago, 45 people died and more than 300 were injured in what would become the deadliest train crash in Illinois history. A 50-year anniversary memorial was constructed at First Unitarian Church in Hyde Park Sunday in honor of those who died. Lisa Klare and […]
fox32chicago.com
Duckworth, Salvi clash over abortion in Chicago debate
CHICAGO - Senator Tammy Duckworth and Republican challenger Kathy Salvi squared off in a debate Thursday night, covering issues from immigration to abortion. The candidates fielded questions from moderators, as well as community members in Little Village and Champaign. Duckworth and Salvi also discussed the opioid crisis and the status...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food Network
Food Network has compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state. (CHICAGO) Just in time for Halloween, Food Network brings us a list of the most haunted places to dine in each of the 50 states. Illinois' spookiest restaurant was found in Chicago.
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrat Mayor Wants to Give Herself a Pay Raise Despite City’s Rampant Crime
Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is lobbying for a raise to her $216,000 salary, according to the Chicago Sun Times, despite the city’s crime problem worsening considerably under her leadership. The Mayor’s salary hasn’t changed since 2005, but Lightfoot’s new budget proposal includes an annual salary adjustment equivalent to...
4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
Elgin family says contractors snubbed them out of nearly $5,000
CHICAGO (CBS) – An Elgin father took home renovations into his own hands after he said he was snubbed by a pair of contractors.The drama started months ago, but the family is still waiting on a nearly $5,000 refund. CBS 2's Lauren Victory looked into the conflict.The family did what many do. They put a call out on social media for contractor recommendations. They didn't think twice about their choice for the job, because the business they picked came trusted by neighbors.A family video shows Josh Adams admiring his handiwork, one of several times the Elgin father worked in the...
American pioneer's name will no longer grace school on North Side
A North Side school has a new name. Its old name was dropped because it honored a slaveowner. The Chicago Public Schools board has approved a request to change the name of Daniel Boone School to Mosaic School of Fine Arts.
Comments / 0