laptopmag.com

What is a decentralized VPN — and should I use one?

Blockchain technology has revolutionized everything from art to currency. Information storage and security was always a logical use case, and now we’re beginning to see just that with decentralized VPNs, or dVPNs. These decentralized virtual private networks are an amalgamation of two technologies designed to keep users private and, ultimately, safe.
techunwrapped.com

Why the country of your VPN is essential for your security

When you connect to a VPN what you really do is that your information passes through a intermediary server. That is what modifies the real location and allows you to bypass geo-blocking. In addition, it serves to encrypt the connection, since everything goes through that server, and you do not run the risk of personal data being leaked when browsing.
Android Authority

How to delete your search history on Android

Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
Digital Trends

How to quickly share Wi-Fi settings in Android

What network is it? What's the password? How do you spell that? If you're anything like us, you've heard those questions from guests to your home or work many, many times. You probably have the answers memorized, or maybe you have them written on a card for this precise situation.
The US Sun

Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers

IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
HackerNoon

What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?

Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
getnews.info

Netooze® Cloud Terraform Provider has been verified by HashiCorp

Netooze Terraform Provider has been verified by HashiCorp and added to the approved list of terraform providers. This means that the Netooze Terraform provider has been examined and found to be compliant with all technical standards for managing Netooze® infrastructure. Now that Netooze Terraform is a part of the...
Freethink

Russia tries to impose switch to Linux from Windows

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and US and EU sanctions, western companies began a steady withdrawal from Russian markets. Microsoft was no exception, and in June, the company blocked Russian users from downloading the latest versions of Windows – impacting the roughly 95% of computers and laptops that currently run on Windows.
ZDNet

Android security warning: These crooks phone you and trick you into downloading malware

An Android banking malware attack is tricking people into entering their phone number and other sensitive information into phishing websites – which cyber criminals then use to call victims and dupe them into installing malware on their smartphones. The telephone-oriented attack delivery (TOAD) technique is designed to infect Android...
techunwrapped.com

PC Manager is a cleanup tool for Windows made by Microsoft

Microsoft is preparing a cleanup tool for Windows, called PCManager, which is somewhat reminiscent of others like CCleaner. For now it is in beta and you have to access the Chinese version of the Microsoft Store to get it. PC Manager does not do anything that is really revolutionary within...
PC Magazine

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Review

Amazon tends to push its Echo smart speakers forward with small steps, not big ones, but sometimes small steps are just enough. The fifth-generation Echo Dot ($49.99) doesn’t sound much different from the previous version, but new motion sensors now let you interact with the speaker with a tap. It's a capable smart speaker, but for $10 more the Echo Dot With Clock features an LED display that can show useful information, while offering all of the same features as the standard Echo Dot. Because of this, the Echo Dot With Clock stands as our Editors' Choice for small smart speakers.

