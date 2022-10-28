Suntarine Perkins leads Raleigh past Hazlehurst to clinch Region 6-3A title

HAZLEHURST — For the third year in a row, Raleigh can claim the title of region champs.

Behind a stellar rushing attack, the Lions held off Hazlehurst 36-34 in a thriller to claim the Region 6-3A championship on Thursday night.

Raleigh (9-1) will host Morton next Friday night in the First Round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs, while Hazlehurst (9-1) will host Clarkdale.

“The kids trusted the offense and believe in what we do which is run the ball and executed,” said Raleigh coach Ryan Higdon. “It was a back and forth game and the kids kept fighting. We didn’t tackle well, gave up big plays and made some big penalties, but they fought to the end.”

This one was back and forth.

The Lions scored on the opening drive of the game as Kyvryn Moncrief scored on a 2-yard run to take a 7-0 lead with 7:26 left in the first quarter.

Hazlehurst quickly answered as quarterback Ashton Fair scampered 65 yards to the end zone, but a failed two-point conversion with 6:04 left still gave Raleigh a 7-6 edge.

Jacob Bowen scored on a quarterback sneak from 1-yard out extended the Raleigh lead to 14-6 with 10:20 left in the second quarter.

The Indians scored on the opening drive of the second half as Fair scored his second touchdown of the night from 30 yards and ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game 14-14 with 9:09 left in the third quarter.

Raleigh regained the lead at 20-14 as Moncrief scored on a 5-yard run with 1:24 left in the third quarter.

Hazlehurst quickly answered as Cameron Hawkins scored on a 61-yard run to tie the game 20-20 with 1:09 left.

After the Lions converted a fourth-and-3 from their own 37-yard line, two plays later Suntarine Perkins took the handoff and raced 38 yards to end zone and a successful two-point conversion gave Raleigh a 28-20 lead with 11:43 left in the fourth quarter.

“Called timeout and we told coach we could get it and we got it,” Perkins said. “We wanted to come in and run the ball. It was crazy game and we came away and district champs three years in a row.”

Hazlehurst responded as Fair hit Roy Darden on a 61-yard touchdown pass, but a failed two-point conversion still gave Raleigh a 28-26 edge with 10:23 remaining.

Javarious Walker added a 11-yard touchdown run with 4:52 left and Perkins ran in the two-point conversion to give the Lions a 36-26 lead.

Fair hit Darden from 6 yards out with 50 seconds left to cut the lead to 36-34. Raleigh recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the game.

Perkins finished with 185 yards rushing on 22 carries with a touchdown and also had a interception on defense.

“I told the guys we were going to face adversity, but it was nothing like we’ve faced before. Our kids are tough and kept responding and went to work,” Higdon said. “Hazlehurst is a really good football team and I’m sure we will see them again. Us getting the district championship was big and puts in good position.”

Fair finished with 215 yards passing with two touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns for Hazlehurst.

“I feel like we just ran out of time,” said Hazlehurst coach Damian Gary. “It was a battle between two good teams. Ashton played his butt off and did all we can ask. Perkins is helluva ball player and is worth the price of admission. We’re going to shake this off and get ready for the playoffs.”