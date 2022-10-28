ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malachi Nelson, USC Trojans 5-star QB pledge, delivers 6 touchdowns in first quarter of huge win

By Andrew Nemec
 3 days ago

Los Alamitos High School (California) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is one of the most talented football players in America.

During Thursday night's 68-0 wIn over Fountain Valley, he showed why.

Nelson threw five touchdown passes and ran in another in the first quarter alone before sitting out the end of the contest.

Check out each of his early-game touchdowns:

Nelson is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect by ESPN and the nation's No. 3  overall prospect by 247Sports.

Lincoln Riley has proven to be a Heisman Trophy-developer during his time at Oklahoma.

That magic seems to have carried over to USC with quarterback Caleb Williams, who has emerged as a darkhorse Heisman candidate in his own right.

Could his next protege be Nelson?

He's certainly displaying the ability to be the next in line.

