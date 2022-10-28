Read full article on original website
Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds
According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
Robert Horan Jr., former Fairfax Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney, dead at 90
Robert Horan Jr., the former Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney who oversaw some of the highest profile criminal cases in Virginia’s largest county for 40 years, died at age 90 on Friday, The Washington Post reports. Horan’s death was confirmed to the Post by his wife of 65 years,...
Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
Peeping Tom spotted in Rockville
A Peeping Tom was reported to Montgomery County police in Rockville early yesterday morning, October 28, 2022. The sex offense incident was reported at an apartment building in the 13000 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 3:10 AM Friday. That is in the vicinity of the Halpine View apartments.
40 Years for Co-defendant in Aspen Hill Murder
Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge John Maloney sentenced defendant, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C., to life in prison suspend all but 40 years and five years of supervised probation upon release. A jury convicted Byrd and co-defendant, Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, MD, last month on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in 2013, and multiple related charges. Bellamy is scheduled for sentencing on December 13th.
Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run
Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
Washington, D.C., man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2013 Rockville murder
A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge after he was convicted of first-degree murder in a 2013 incident at a Rockville home. Bryan Bird, 31, was ordered by Judge John Maloney to serve 40 years in prison and...
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
Operators of Maryland liquid removal company sentenced for falsified info on where they disposed waste
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The operators of a Montgomery County-based liquid waste removal company were sentenced in a Prince George's County court Thursday for making false statements about the disposal of fats, oils and grease waste. Jack Thomas Leigh and Jack Loson Leigh, both of North Potomac, pleaded guilty...
15 Best Restaurants in Tysons Corner, VA
Tysons Corner, the ultimate shopping destination in Fairfax County, Virginia, is a hidden gem for recreational and dining extravagance. Nestled between the McLean countryside and the urban life of Vienna, Virginia, Tysons Corner bridges the two worlds. Tysons Corner, also known as Tysons, was once Peach Grove before its designation...
Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
Operators of Md. grease removal company sentenced for falsifying where they dumped waste
The operators of a Montgomery County, Maryland, company that handles liquid waste — such as fats, oils and grease and sewage — were sentenced in Prince George’s County Circuit Court for making false statements about where that waste ended up. Jack Thomas Leigh and Jack Loson Leigh,...
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
Montgomery Co. Council announces new temporary planning board after all 5 members resign
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County council officials announced Thursday who they have selected from a pool of more than 120 local applicants for the planning board. All five of the former planning board members resigned in early October due to allegations of alcohol in the workplace, a toxic work environment and what the Council President called a lot of finger-pointing.
Police warn of skimming devices in Prince George’s County convenience stores
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are warning residents about skimming devices on card readers found in several stores in the area. Within the last week, PGPD said they’ve recovered 3 skimming devices at convenience stores. “I think it’s terrible, people out here scamming and trying to get […]
Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report of a shooting in D.C. led the Metro Police Department to find a woman that had been shot multiple times Thursday evening. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. Police were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the woman A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can identify The post Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case
Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
Detectives Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating 19-Year-Old Missing
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old from Silver Spring. On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., DiMya Budd, age 19, was last seen leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MD.
