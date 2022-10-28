ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds

According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Peeping Tom spotted in Rockville

A Peeping Tom was reported to Montgomery County police in Rockville early yesterday morning, October 28, 2022. The sex offense incident was reported at an apartment building in the 13000 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 3:10 AM Friday. That is in the vicinity of the Halpine View apartments.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

40 Years for Co-defendant in Aspen Hill Murder

Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge John Maloney sentenced defendant, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C., to life in prison suspend all but 40 years and five years of supervised probation upon release. A jury convicted Byrd and co-defendant, Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, MD, last month on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in 2013, and multiple related charges. Bellamy is scheduled for sentencing on December 13th.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run

Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washington Monthly

Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up

Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Tysons Corner, VA

Tysons Corner, the ultimate shopping destination in Fairfax County, Virginia, is a hidden gem for recreational and dining extravagance. Nestled between the McLean countryside and the urban life of Vienna, Virginia, Tysons Corner bridges the two worlds. Tysons Corner, also known as Tysons, was once Peach Grove before its designation...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)

Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. Council announces new temporary planning board after all 5 members resign

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County council officials announced Thursday who they have selected from a pool of more than 120 local applicants for the planning board. All five of the former planning board members resigned in early October due to allegations of alcohol in the workplace, a toxic work environment and what the Council President called a lot of finger-pointing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report of a shooting in D.C. led the Metro Police Department to find a woman that had been shot multiple times Thursday evening. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. Police were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the woman A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can identify The post Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
foodcontessa.com

DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case

Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
WASHINGTON, DC
nomadlawyer.org

Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Detectives Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating 19-Year-Old Missing

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old from Silver Spring. On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., DiMya Budd, age 19, was last seen leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MD.
TAKOMA PARK, MD

