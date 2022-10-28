ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon

Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
NBC San Diego

Japan Stocks Close at Highest Since Sept. 20; China's Factory Activity Contracts

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Monday as China factory activity missed expectations, and markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.18% in its final hour of trade while...
NBC San Diego

European Markets Cautious as Euro Zone Inflation and GDP Data Paints Bleak Picture

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were flat on Monday as investors digested two big economic data releases out of the euro zone. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline by mid-morning, with travel and leisure stocks adding 0.8% while basic resources slid 0.4%. The...
NBC San Diego

The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter

Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Open Lower Monday as Market Closes Out Huge October Comeback

Stocks slipped Monday as the final trading day of October kicked off but the major averages were on pace to snap a two-month losing streak. The S&P 500 last traded 0.8% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 210 points, or 0.6%. Markets...
NBC San Diego

Bitcoin's Trading Has Become ‘Boring' — But That's Not Necessarily a Bad Thing

For the past few months, bitcoin's price has bounced stubbornly around $20,000 in a sign that volatility in the market has settled. Bitcoin's 20-day rolling volatility fell below that of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes for the first time since 2020, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.
NBC San Diego

At Least 149 Dead After Halloween Crowd Surge in South Korea

At least 149 people were killed and 78 were injured after being crushed in a stampede during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said. The massive death toll is being tallied after people were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow alley in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhoods, a major leisure and night-life district in the capital.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy