Yardbarker
Lewis Hamilton’s 2023 title prospects handed MAJOR boost by Red Bull chief
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has delivered some good news to Mercedes fans ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign. Red Bull have been far and away the best team on the grid in 2022, with Max Verstappen winning the Drivers’ championship and his team topping the Constructors’ standings.
ESPN
Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win
Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton posts cryptic response to Fernando Alonso after reported Max Verstappen comparison
Lewis Hamilton posted a cryptic response on social media following a report that claimed Fernando Alonso had said Max Verstappen's championships were worth more than the Brit's. The Spanish driver, formerly Hamilton's team-mate at McLaren, was quoted in the Dutch newspaper, De Telegraaf, as saying Verstappen's titles were of greater...
BBC
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
NBC Sports
Mercedes and Ferrari left fuming over punishment for Red Bull budget breach
Mercedes and Ferrari have firmly rejected Red Bull’s claims that the FIA’s penalty for exceeding the cap was “draconian”, stating that the impact on the team will likely be minimal. On Friday Red Bull were given a $7m (£6.05m) fine and a 10% reduction in aerodynamic...
mailplus.co.uk
Verstappen: Lewis can’t bear to utter my name
IT has been brought to Max Verstappen’s attention that Lewis Hamilton can barely permit himself to refer to him by name. When asked at press conferences about the deeds of the Dutchman who dethroned him as world champion, Hamilton will deflect his praise on to Red Bull’s superior machinery and talk of ‘they’ and ‘them’ and not ‘Max’ and ‘he’.
F1 Mexican Grand Prix RESULT: Max Verstappen makes history while Lewis Hamilton comes second again
Max Verstappen put Red Bull’s off-track dramas to one side to win the Mexican Grand Prix and claim the record of most victories in a Formula One season.Forty-eight hours after Red Bull were fined £6million for breaking the sport’s financial rules – before the team went on to boycott Sky Sports’ coverage – Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the year.Michael Schumacher won 13 of the 18 races staged in 2004. Sebastian Vettel recorded the same number of wins from 19 rounds in 2013. But Verstappen now stands alone as the driver with the most wins in a single...
Voices: Red Bull’s punishment isn’t just unfair – it could ruin F1 forever
Today, the FIA proved to the world once again that they do not have what it takes to adjudicate over their own sport.Red Bull Racing, found to be guilty by an FIA investigation of a “minor breach” of the budget cap last season, have been punished under the terms of an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with a $7m fine and a minor development penalty on next season’s car.Red Bull fans have been quick to point out what they believe to be the key word – “minor”, meaning that the team overspent by 5 per cent or under of the...
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
BBC
Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen becomes a truly dominant champion
Max Verstappen says he is not interested in statistics - but he knows enough about them to understand the magnitude of what he achieved in the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen's 14th victory of a year that has simply rolled over and surrendered to him and his Red...
BBC
Mexican Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc unhurt after heavy practice crash
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was unhurt in a heavy crash in Friday practice at the Mexican Grand Prix. Leclerc lost control at the Esses and spun backwards into the barrier, bringing his session to an end and causing a red-flag for barrier repairs. His team-mate Carlos Sainz topped the first session,...
Max Verstappen overtakes Michael Schumacher as record-breaking season continues
Max Verstappen earned an unprecedented 14th race win in a Formula One season with Sunday’s victory in Mexico.The 25-year-old Dutchman broke the record previously held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, albeit in a longer season.Schumacher won 13 races out of 18 in the 2004 season and Vettel 13 of 19 in 2013, with Verstappen matching the latter by winning the United States Grand Prix a week ago before moving out on his own on Sunday.With Sao Paulo and Abu Dhabi still to come, he can still get up to 16 wins this season.It is notable that he has...
We will go for it – Mercedes stars gunning for Max Verstappen at Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton said an engine problem derailed his chances of beating Max Verstappen to pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules last year, Verstappen delivered a breathless lap in the thin Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.George Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.309secs further back.Best qualifying result of the year. Proud 💙💜 pic.twitter.com/6OgHtrOzU4— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 29, 2022Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix before promptly ruling out any hope of...
Reports: Verstappen, Red Bull to Boycott Sky Sports at F1 Mexico City GP
The Milton Keynes-based team is reportedly blocking access to the world champ and Christian Horner after this year’s coverage.
BBC
Gymnastics World Championships 2022: GB women secure team final place in Liverpool
Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November. Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Great Britain's women have qualified for the team final at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool. The team of Alice...
Carscoops
How The World Of Motorsport Killed One Of The Most Innovative Racing Cars To Date
The 2000s was a dynamic and exciting period for motorsports as it experienced a flurry of innovation from designers and large budgets from manufacturers big and small. The Deltawing was one such project, perhaps the most ambitious newcomer to racing cars in the 21st century. The leading character of this...
Vox
