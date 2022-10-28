Indiana Pacers two-way contract players Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen sent to G League

The Pacers two-way contract players are no longer with the NBA team.

After spending the first five games of the season with the Indiana Pacers, two-way contract players Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen are with the Pacers G League affiliate team, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, for training camp.

Brown and Queen were both with the Pacers in Chicago on Wednesday night, but neither player was active for the game . Indiana is healthy right now, so there is less of a need for either of the two-way players with the NBA team.

The Mad Ants tweeted photos from Thursday's training camp session that featured both players.

Currently, the Mad Ants are practicing in Indianapolis at the Pacers' practice facility, so Brown and Queen are familiar with the setting. They will conclude training camp in Fort Wayne next week. With no playing time coming for either player with the NBA club, it makes more sense for the players on two-way deals to get in reps with Fort Wayne.

Two-way contracts allow for players to split time between the NBA and the G League. Should the Pacers have a devastating injury in the coming days on the wing, Brown or Queen could be called up and be back with the Pacers quickly.

Tom Hankins, a Pacers assistant coach, is the Mad Ants head coach. The two teams run similar sets and play styles that are alike.

Queen joined the Pacers just 17 days ago, and he is already leaving an impression on his teammates . He was the G League MVP last season and projects to be one of the best players on the roster. He has yet to play in a game for the organization.

Brown was the 48th pick in the NBA Draft back in June. He played in all four preseason games for the Pacers, averaging 3.5 points and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field. His athleticism makes him a unique prospect.

The two two-way contract players have gotten closer in recent weeks. While they haven't played in the regular season yet for the Pacers, they have learned a lot by simply being around the team in their first five games, including a few travel days on the team's current road trip.

"Just being there, basically front row, just seeing everyone and the physicality and the speed of the game, and just learning new stuff," Brown said when asked about how being on the bench for NBA games has helped him grow.

The Mad Ants season begins on November 5, though it is not currently known if Queen or Brown will be with the G League team when the season opens as their two-way deals allow them to be recalled to the Pacers at any time.