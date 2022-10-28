Read full article on original website
Related
HuffPost
Pence Describes Meeting When Trump Pivoted To ‘New Low’ After 2020 Election
In his new book, the former vice president recalled the day Trump put Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell in charge of his legal strategy.
Last chance for the GOP to save itself
Here is a question for Republicans to consider before next week’s midterm elections: How far does former President Donald Trump have to go before the GOP kicks him out of the party? Put another way, will the Republican Party save itself before it has completely lost its soul?. It...
Bolsonaro’s silence creates uneasy tension in Brazil
Brazilians are waiting uneasily for President Jair Bolsonaro to break his silence after his election defeat to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula. On Sunday, Brazil’s electronic voting system churned out a same-day result in the second round of the presidential election between both men, handing a slim but decisive victory to the left-leaning Lula.
KHQ Right Now
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president
SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With 99.9%...
Factbox-Governments act to ease inflation pain
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruptions to global supply chains and the knock-on effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have driven up prices of energy, commodities and basic necessities.
Affirmative action at risk as US supreme court hears key cases – live
Justices predicted to bring about end of affirmative action in university admissions policy – follow the latest news
Ukraine grain exports resume as Turkey fights to save deal
Cargo ships loaded with grain and other agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Russia's decision to pull out from a landmark deal designed to ease a global food crisis. The July deal to unlock its grain exports is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.
Comments / 0