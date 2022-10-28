Britain’s “worst zoo” where nearly 500 animals died and a keeper was mauled to death failed to meet “basic standards” of animal welfare, an investigation found.International wildlife charity the Born Free Foundation launched an investigation into South Lakes Safari Zoo, Cumbria, after concerns were raised about the animals.They reported that the zoo had been overfeeding giraffes, leaving sloths out in the cold and confining rhinoceroses to “tiny stalls”. However the zoo described the report as containing “inaccurate presumptions” and “inaccurate clinical assessment”.In 2013, keeper Sarah McClay, from Glasgow, was mauled to death by a tiger and the zoo was...

4 DAYS AGO