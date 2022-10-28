A federal prosecutor will serve as the election officer for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in the Nov. 8 election. Assistant United States Attorney Thomas F. Rybarczyk will oversee the handling of complaints related to election fraud, voting rights concerns and threats of violence to election officials or staff occurring in seven counties in California. After receiving a complaint, Rybarczyk will coordinate with the FBI to investigate and will consult with the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

