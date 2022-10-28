Read full article on original website
Related
Cal Poly Pier opens to public for first time in 2 years after COVID hiatus
Cal Poly’s Center for Coastal Marine Sciences held its first open house at the pier since 2019.
Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning
A waste management truck caught fire after trash inside began to burn in the 3000 block of Avenida Caballo in Los Olivos Monday morning. The post Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in South SLO County the week of Oct. 23
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $3.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the past week. In total, 22 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $557.
calcoastnews.com
Avian flu has arrived in San Luis Obispo County
A sick Canadian Goose found at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo recently tested positive for avian influenza, the first positive test on a bird found in San Luis Obispo County. [KSBY]. The goose tested positive after it was taken to the Pacific Wildlife Care Center in Morro Bay....
calcoastnews.com
Two fires in one night in San Luis Obispo
A pair of fires broke out along Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a commercial fire at 952 Higuera Street, according to Cal Fire. Sandwich shop Urbane Cafe is located at that address. The blaze burned for just minutes.
State-of-the-art lens at SLO County lighthouse helped keep ships on course for nearly a century
On foggy days at the coast, “You can’t even see a fence a few feet away,” one lighthouse keeper said in 1973.
calcoastnews.com
Avoid shellfish from the SLO County area, high toxins
Health officials released an advisory on Thursday warning consumers not to eat sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties. Scientists detected dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning toxins in mussels in the waters off San Luis Obispo County. The naturally occurring toxins, which are not destroyed by cooking, can cause illness or death in humans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 16?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria increased in the last week to $370. That’s $53 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $331. In the past...
Crews work quickly but fire heavily damages San Luis Obispo County home
“No one was injured in the blaze,” according to Toni Davis, Cal Fire Public Information Officer.
kprl.com
Trick or Treat Tonight 10.31.2022
There are trick or treating opportunities for kids this evening in downtown Paso Robles and Atascadero. 4-7 this afternoon and evening in downtown Paso Robles. 5-8 on Entrada in downtown Atascadero. The weather should be great for Halloween in the north county.
Food assistance application sites coming to North County
– Locals who are struggling to afford groceries can try applying for CalFresh at upcoming sign-up events. CalFresh is California’s largest supplemental nutrition assistance program, also known as SNAP, geared towards making healthy and nutritious food accessible to more people. The SLO Food Bank will be hosting application assistance...
SLO County program has given 11,000 free showers to homeless people: ‘It’s been a blessing’
“We’re there on the front line” of homelessness, operations manager Gary Petersen said.
calcoastnews.com
Federal prosecutor to serve as election officer in San Luis Obispo County
A federal prosecutor will serve as the election officer for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in the Nov. 8 election. Assistant United States Attorney Thomas F. Rybarczyk will oversee the handling of complaints related to election fraud, voting rights concerns and threats of violence to election officials or staff occurring in seven counties in California. After receiving a complaint, Rybarczyk will coordinate with the FBI to investigate and will consult with the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.
Survey results show support for retail cannabis in Paso Robles
– Results from the City of Paso Robles Paso Robles community survey regarding cannabis are now available on the city’s website. In July 2022, the Paso Robles City Council directed city staff to conduct community outreach to gauge input on the potential for expanding the types of cannabis businesses that are allowed within the city, with a focus on retail storefronts. The city’s cannabis consultant HDL and city staff developed a comprehensive community survey, which went live on Aug. 9.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate deadly Sunday officer involved shooting in Santa Maria
A male suspect has died from a gunshot wound in a stand-off with Santa Maria Police officers Sunday in the 1000 block of west Morrison Ave. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate deadly Sunday officer involved shooting in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
travelawaits.com
7 Gorgeous Beachside Places To Stay In Pismo Beach, California
If easy access to sand, surf, epic sea-bluff views, and glorious sunsets over an ocean pier sound like the makings of a great beachside stay, then picture-perfect Pismo Beach, California, might be calling your name. Visitors to Pismo Beach can hardly go wrong in the hotel department — whether they’re...
Firefighters are working to contain the Foxen Fire north of Los Olivos
Fire officials said the flames spread to dry vegetation from debris on fire at the recycling station. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KEYT
CIF-Central Section playoff brackets released in football
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 9-1 St. Joseph Knights will begin the CIF-Central Section Division 1 football playoffs at home. The Knights will host Clovis East. In D2, Lompoc is at Frontier and Paso Robles is at Sanger. Santa Ynez is on the road in a D3 first round game...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Santa Maria Roadway
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed an aircraft was forced to land due to a mechanical failure in Santa Maria on Saturday. Around 4:00 p.m., crews arrived in the 2600 block of Clark Road and discovered a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza on the roadway about five miles from the Santa Maria Airport.
95-year-old Chinese restaurant is last holdout of Central California Chinatown
All but two shops of the city's Chinatown have since been paved over.
Comments / 1