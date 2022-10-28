ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in South SLO County the week of Oct. 23

A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $3.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the past week. In total, 22 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $557.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Avian flu has arrived in San Luis Obispo County

A sick Canadian Goose found at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo recently tested positive for avian influenza, the first positive test on a bird found in San Luis Obispo County. [KSBY]. The goose tested positive after it was taken to the Pacific Wildlife Care Center in Morro Bay....
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two fires in one night in San Luis Obispo

A pair of fires broke out along Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a commercial fire at 952 Higuera Street, according to Cal Fire. Sandwich shop Urbane Cafe is located at that address. The blaze burned for just minutes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Avoid shellfish from the SLO County area, high toxins

Health officials released an advisory on Thursday warning consumers not to eat sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties. Scientists detected dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning toxins in mussels in the waters off San Luis Obispo County. The naturally occurring toxins, which are not destroyed by cooking, can cause illness or death in humans.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Trick or Treat Tonight 10.31.2022

There are trick or treating opportunities for kids this evening in downtown Paso Robles and Atascadero. 4-7 this afternoon and evening in downtown Paso Robles. 5-8 on Entrada in downtown Atascadero. The weather should be great for Halloween in the north county.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Federal prosecutor to serve as election officer in San Luis Obispo County

A federal prosecutor will serve as the election officer for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in the Nov. 8 election. Assistant United States Attorney Thomas F. Rybarczyk will oversee the handling of complaints related to election fraud, voting rights concerns and threats of violence to election officials or staff occurring in seven counties in California. After receiving a complaint, Rybarczyk will coordinate with the FBI to investigate and will consult with the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Survey results show support for retail cannabis in Paso Robles

– Results from the City of Paso Robles Paso Robles community survey regarding cannabis are now available on the city’s website. In July 2022, the Paso Robles City Council directed city staff to conduct community outreach to gauge input on the potential for expanding the types of cannabis businesses that are allowed within the city, with a focus on retail storefronts. The city’s cannabis consultant HDL and city staff developed a comprehensive community survey, which went live on Aug. 9.
PASO ROBLES, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Gorgeous Beachside Places To Stay In Pismo Beach, California

If easy access to sand, surf, epic sea-bluff views, and glorious sunsets over an ocean pier sound like the makings of a great beachside stay, then picture-perfect Pismo Beach, California, might be calling your name. Visitors to Pismo Beach can hardly go wrong in the hotel department — whether they’re...
PISMO BEACH, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Santa Maria Roadway

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed an aircraft was forced to land due to a mechanical failure in Santa Maria on Saturday. Around 4:00 p.m., crews arrived in the 2600 block of Clark Road and discovered a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza on the roadway about five miles from the Santa Maria Airport.
SANTA MARIA, CA

