Ghosts, vampires and monsters weren’t the only scary things that came to haunt Berkeley this Halloweekend — Cal men’s soccer also had to face No. 1 Washington to determine its postseason plans. Unfortunately for the Bears, the result they needed on Thursday to secure a future in the playoffs slipped out of their fingers after the Huskies scored a late winner in the last nine seconds of the match. A couple days later, on Sunday, the blue and gold faced Oregon State, where they were able to come back in the latter half of the game to finish the weekend off with a draw.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO