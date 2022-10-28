Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artists
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
wccbcharlotte.com
Neighbors Gather For The Annual Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Elizabeth Neighborhood is officially glowing ahead of Halloween. Organizers lit up their annual Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall on Greenway Avenue on Saturday evening. For the last 18 years, neighbors have built this 60-foot wall of jack-o-lanterns that changes location every year. It’s a chance for...
republicmonitor.com
An amazing answer to prayer
I recently had the privilege of attending the 2022 Legacy Grandparenting Summit. This two-day event challenged each grandparent who attended, to be more intentional about passing their faith on to their grandchildren. One of the featured speakers shared a story about her grandfather, William, who had been a dairy farmer...
wccbcharlotte.com
Touch-A-Truck Event Comes To Pineville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids got a unique opportunity to be hands-on with lots of different kinds of vehicles in Pineville Saturday. The town partnered with Pineville Police, Pineville Fire, Pineville Neighbors and Carolina Place Mall for a ‘Touch-A-Truck’ event at the mall. There were large amounts...
country1037fm.com
You Can Get A Sandwich For Pocket Change At Showmars On November 1st
Have you ever heard your parents or grandparents talk about how everything used to cost a nickel? Well, it’s not quite that cheap but, for one day only, Showmars is rolling back the price on one of their signature menu items so much that even Pawpaw will be impressed.
Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night. Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with...
Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
‘I forgive him because he has a soul,’: Mother of murdered 32-year-old holds hope justice will come
The 32-year-old was shot to death in a grassy area of an apartment complex along Snow Lane in East Charlotte Sunday morning.
wccbcharlotte.com
10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.
FBI warns of child abductions through rideshares
CHARLOTTE — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has a warning for parents after instances of kids being abducted and transported through rideshare companies. It’s important to note that these abductions are extremely rare, but the FBI is issuing the warning because of the high impact of this type of crime.
1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening. One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is...
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids are getting a jump start on trick or treating. Saturday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual trunk-or-treat at Camp North End. The sheriff’s office partnered with the community and local car clubs for this year’s drive-through event. Sheriff Garry...
'I feel safer' | CMPD making headway in cutting down crimes in southwest Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Violent crimes have been a constant stain on the Deep Rock Circle community in southwest Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WCNC Charlotte this neighborhood is a priority when it comes to combating criminal activity. Sonya McIntyre lives in this neighborhood and said it is going...
wccbcharlotte.com
DIY Halloween Makeup Takes Glam To Gore
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A local makeup artist, Allie Gallardo had her sights on becoming a celebrity makeup artist. But then she got bored with the glamorous looks she was creating on people. She decided to go a different route. She began performing special effects makeup. She can make a fake scar look real and a live person look dead. She shared some of her DIY Halloween makeup tips with WCCB Charlotte.
Innocent bystander seriously hurt in drive-by shooting on The Plaza, police say
CHARLOTTE — An innocent bystander has been seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Witnesses told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that they heard gunfire along The Plaza around 6:15 p.m. Police said a woman was driving near E. 34th St. when...
charlottemagazine.com
Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene
Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only
Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
Local high school marching band needs help getting to Peach Bowl
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hopewell High School’s marching band has been invited to play the 2022 Peach Bowl in Atlanta that is set to be held Dec. 31. Curtis Bell, the band director, said that it is the band’s first time being invited and the chance of a lifetime.
Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events
Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
wccbcharlotte.com
After No Winner Saturday Night, Powerball Jackpot Now Stands At $1 Billion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big Halloween night. With no winner Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot now stands at a staggering $1 billion. It’s only the second time in Powerball’s 30 year history that the grand prize has hit a billion...
