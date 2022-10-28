ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wccbcharlotte.com

Neighbors Gather For The Annual Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Elizabeth Neighborhood is officially glowing ahead of Halloween. Organizers lit up their annual Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall on Greenway Avenue on Saturday evening. For the last 18 years, neighbors have built this 60-foot wall of jack-o-lanterns that changes location every year. It’s a chance for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
republicmonitor.com

An amazing answer to prayer

I recently had the privilege of attending the 2022 Legacy Grandparenting Summit. This two-day event challenged each grandparent who attended, to be more intentional about passing their faith on to their grandchildren. One of the featured speakers shared a story about her grandfather, William, who had been a dairy farmer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Touch-A-Truck Event Comes To Pineville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids got a unique opportunity to be hands-on with lots of different kinds of vehicles in Pineville Saturday. The town partnered with Pineville Police, Pineville Fire, Pineville Neighbors and Carolina Place Mall for a ‘Touch-A-Truck’ event at the mall. There were large amounts...
PINEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night. Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

FBI warns of child abductions through rideshares

CHARLOTTE — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has a warning for parents after instances of kids being abducted and transported through rideshare companies. It’s important to note that these abductions are extremely rare, but the FBI is issuing the warning because of the high impact of this type of crime.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening. One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids are getting a jump start on trick or treating. Saturday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual trunk-or-treat at Camp North End. The sheriff’s office partnered with the community and local car clubs for this year’s drive-through event. Sheriff Garry...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

DIY Halloween Makeup Takes Glam To Gore

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A local makeup artist, Allie Gallardo had her sights on becoming a celebrity makeup artist. But then she got bored with the glamorous looks she was creating on people. She decided to go a different route. She began performing special effects makeup. She can make a fake scar look real and a live person look dead. She shared some of her DIY Halloween makeup tips with WCCB Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene

Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only

Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MIX 107.9

Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events

Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
