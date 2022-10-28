Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Christmas in San Diego 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Diego this year? This post covers Christmas San Diego 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Diego, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego
There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
Imperial Beach Apartment Building, Built in 1968, Sells for $3.25 Million
A 10-unit multifamily property on Calla Avenue in Imperial Beach has been sold for $3.25 million, brokerage officials said. Connor Stolle and Carson Trujillo, multifamily investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Downtown San Diego office, represented the seller, Calla Condos LLC. Cole Silverman, also of Marcus & Millichap, joined...
ccnewspaper.com
Visiting San Diego- Where to stay and dine- October 2022
The Town and Country Resort is quite the place. Located in Mission Valley this huge resort encompasses a spacious ground including its own convention center, restaurants and comfortable rooms. The view and spacious area in the room made the visit very pleaurable. The property is very large but take walk to explore all the options.
UCSD Guardian
35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City
A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
theregistrysocal.com
R.D. Olson Construction Begins Construction on 179-Room Springhill Suites in Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. –– R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, today announced that construction is underway on Springhill Suites by Marriot in Chula Vista, California. The 5-story, 179-key hotel is expected to reach completion by December 2023. Located at 870 Showroom Place in Chula...
La Cucina Trattoria Opening in Fallbrook
After 3 Years of Planning, Italian Fine Dining Restaurant Finally Opening This Winter
Group of thieves rob Nordstrom La Jolla at UTC during store hours
Police are investigating after a popular department store was robbed in the University City area Wednesday.
Top 3 Chicken Sandwich Spots to Check Out in San Diego
As you may know, the world went completely chicken sandwich crazy in the last couple of years, but that craze is still going strong and there are constantly new chicken sandwich spots showing up throughout the city. With that being sad, the amount of options out there is truly overwhelming so it is important to find the ones that are the highest rated and most worth checking out. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to chicken sandwiches, but a compilation of reviews that are based off my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. For me personally, I can not speak for the spicy chicken sandwich lovers out there (I am so sorry) because I simply do not enjoy spice and I prefer to eat my chicken sandwiches naked with no spice. I know there are a lot of spicy fans out there so that is why I also included ratings and reviews from other sources that would encompass the opinions of spicy chicken sandwich fans.
escondidograpevine.com
The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916
Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside Ticket Sale Save $5 through Oct. 26, Downtown Oceanside. Join us as we kick off the return of ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with our annual craft beverage tasting event. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-4 p.m., enjoy 1- to 3-ounce tastings from your favorite Oceanside brewers, wineries, coffee shops and craft beverage makers while you explore Downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. Participate in the returning Oceanside Holiday Challenge along the way for a chance to win local prizes. Automatically save $5 on all tickets through Wednesday at midnight. BUY TICKETS.
No Jackpot Winner in SuperLotto Plus, But Ticket Worth $45,416 Sold in San Diego
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $38 million. But a ticket with five numbers, and missing the Mega number, was sold at a Ralphs store in College East and is worth $45,416, the California Lottery announced.
gbsan.com
Top 7 Breweries in San Diego
With over 150 breweries spread out across the city serving up the tastiest, bubbliest and most refreshing craft beer, it is no surprise San Diego has been dubbed the “Craft Beer Capital of America.” From longstanding establishments to hidden gens, we have compiled an extensive list of the best breweries in San Diego that you need to add to your “must visit” list.
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location
Casual Dining Chain Leases Former Mimi’s Cafe Spot in Mira Mesa
thestarnews.com
Thumbs up for In-n-Out permit
National City council Oct. 18 narrowly approved an appeal for a Conditional Use Permit for a new In-N-Out burger joint at 1900 East Plaza Blvd. The city’s planning commission had denied the request for a drive-through on Aug. 1 and it came before city council in a public hearing on Sept. 6.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Oct. 28-30 – Halloween Edition
Boo! Did you in, right? Tripped over nothing because we startled you so much! No? Sigh. Well, this San Diego weekend, there are scares a-plenty to be had, of the mild eeek! variety all the way to bringing the big screams. And since Halloween is Monday, wear that costume all...
San Diego weekly Reader
La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego
I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
eastcountymagazine.org
Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan
October 28, 2022 (Spring Valley) -- At its September 13 special meeting, the Valle de Oro Community Planning Group took action on the Pre-final Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan to dramatically reconfigure the area, as well as proposed changes to a forthcoming pickleball club. Planners also heard a presentation on Senate Bill 9, a nine-month-old law that allows homeowners to do duplex lot splits more easily. The meeting itself was held in the multipurpose room of the Hillsdale Middle School on Brabham Street due to Labor Day.
sandiegoville.com
Toast Gastrobrunch Shutters In San Diego's North County
The veteran restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza has shuttered his morning-focused Toast Gastrobrunch concept in San Diego's North County. Sami Ladeki began his restaurant empire in 1989 with the opening of his first Sammy's Woodfired Pizza in downtown La Jolla. Ladeki also once operated Roppongi Japanese restaurant in La Jolla and had two branches of Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria in San Diego. After Pisco closed in Carlsbad in 2018, Ladeki replaced the Peruvian restaurant concept with brunch-inspired Toast Gastrobrunch, which opened in early 2019. Ladeki subsequently launched a similar concept dubbed Toasted Gastrobrunch in the Green Valley area of Las Vegas, which has a second branch in the process of opening in Oceanside, CA.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Northgate Market to open a big, new California store while closing two smaller ones
Mexican grocer Northgate Gonzalez Market is opening a new store in Santa Ana, California, early next month, while closing two nearby markets around the same time, the retailer announced earlier this month. The company has spent more than $25 million on the new store, a former Stater Bros. location, according...
