San Jose, CA

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Resume Halloween Celebrations After COVID Pause

Some are calling it the resurrection of Halloween. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations these past two years, some are making up for it by going big this year. When you visit the Albertson family's San Jose home, it feels like you are stepping into several Pixar films at once.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting

Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes open for business in Milpitas

In January of 2011, Lee Koelbl and his wife Debbie went to a friend’s wedding in Sparks, Nevada. They didn’t know it at the time, but that wedding would forever change their lives…. For it was at this celebratory event that the Koelbls became acquainted with Nothing Bundt...
MILPITAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Volunteers build massive haunted mansion in San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. - In just a few days, thousands will line up outside a San Jose "mansion" for the scare of a lifetime. The Boo Crew, a group of volunteer builders, constructed a massive haunted mansion a residential neighborhood on Church Drive. "It's a three and a half month...
SAN JOSE, CA
reelsf.com

Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe

… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vince Martellacci

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
CLAYTON, CA
KRON4 News

Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Catalytic converter thief caught in the act in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a suspect who appears to have been caught red-handed stealing a catalytic converter in a South San Francisco Friday night.In a post on its social media pages, South San Francisco police said last night officers responded to Aspen Ave on the report of an in-progress catalytic converter theft. Officers found a suspect actively stealing the device from a Honda minivan. a vehicle. He attempted to flee but was apprehended, police said. The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Oakland, was not identified.  The department posted an image from the officers' dashcam of the suspect trying to flee, as well as the catalytic converter and cordless reciprocating saw used to steal the device.In the post comments, the department credited a concerned citizen's call to police, and said it took 50 seconds from the time of the call to the time officers' arrived.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

M2.9 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose

A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck early Monday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 12:21 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. The epicenter was near where a 5.1 magnitude quake was centered when...
SAN JOSE, CA
Ely Daily Times

Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell

Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped in San Jose Duplex Fire

Firefighters in San Jose saved a dog that was trapped inside a burning duplex Sunday night, according to the San Jose Fire Department. All of the occupants of the house at 15th and Mission streets had safely evacuated when firefighters arrived, but a dog was left inside. Firefighters were able...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver plows into grandmother, toddler in marked San Jose crosswalk

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose grandmother was pushing a stroller in a marked crosswalk when a driver barreled through the intersection, knocking her and her three-year-old grandson over. The driver kept going. Home security cameras captured the incident, which occurred in the 3200 block of Sierra and Mauna...
SAN JOSE, CA

