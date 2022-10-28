Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Resume Halloween Celebrations After COVID Pause
Some are calling it the resurrection of Halloween. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations these past two years, some are making up for it by going big this year. When you visit the Albertson family's San Jose home, it feels like you are stepping into several Pixar films at once.
KTVU FOX 2
Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting
Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SFist
Sunday Links: Mountain Lion Takes Stroll Through San Mateo Neighborhood in Broad Daylight
An adult mountain lion was spotted roaming around a San Mateo neighborhood Friday morning. The big cat was captured on security cameras casually exploring an area off Dalehurst Court before jumping into a nearby backyard around 10 a.m. Friday; no other sightings of the big cat have since been reported in the area. [NBC Bay Area]
milpitasbeat.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes open for business in Milpitas
In January of 2011, Lee Koelbl and his wife Debbie went to a friend’s wedding in Sparks, Nevada. They didn’t know it at the time, but that wedding would forever change their lives…. For it was at this celebratory event that the Koelbls became acquainted with Nothing Bundt...
KTVU FOX 2
Volunteers build massive haunted mansion in San Jose neighborhood
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In just a few days, thousands will line up outside a San Jose "mansion" for the scare of a lifetime. The Boo Crew, a group of volunteer builders, constructed a massive haunted mansion a residential neighborhood on Church Drive. "It's a three and a half month...
Four arrested on suspicion of robbery at Bay Area bakery, grocery store
A 21-year-old man and three minors, ages 14 to 17, were arrested Tuesday.
reelsf.com
Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe
… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You
Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
KQED
A Family Tradition of Altar Making, As Told by Rio Yañez
At the heart of Día de los Muertos is a celebration of the cycle of life. It's a time to talk with our dead. We sing to them, prepare altars with flower and food offerings, and share stories to keep their memories alive. It's both a sacred and joyous time.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose man risks being fined over desire to create city park on vacant land
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A controversy is brewing in San Jose’s Alviso neighborhood surrounding a city-owned vacant lot residents say needs improvement. A group of people decided to plant flowers and trees in the space, but city officials say what they’re doing is illegal. Mark Espinoza says he...
Catalytic converter thief caught in the act in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a suspect who appears to have been caught red-handed stealing a catalytic converter in a South San Francisco Friday night.In a post on its social media pages, South San Francisco police said last night officers responded to Aspen Ave on the report of an in-progress catalytic converter theft. Officers found a suspect actively stealing the device from a Honda minivan. a vehicle. He attempted to flee but was apprehended, police said. The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Oakland, was not identified. The department posted an image from the officers' dashcam of the suspect trying to flee, as well as the catalytic converter and cordless reciprocating saw used to steal the device.In the post comments, the department credited a concerned citizen's call to police, and said it took 50 seconds from the time of the call to the time officers' arrived.
NBC Bay Area
M2.9 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose
A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck early Monday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 12:21 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. The epicenter was near where a 5.1 magnitude quake was centered when...
Ely Daily Times
Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell
Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
My daughter was among the last to leave Santa Cruz High amid reports of an active shooter; the wait was terrifying
Thursday's event turned out to be a hoax, but it reminded us how close we live to tragedy. How quickly the images of Uvalde, Parkland, Newtown and Columbine reappear in our minds. Community Voices Editor Jody K. Biehl recounts the short hours and long anxiety of Thursday's false active shooter report at Santa Cruz High.
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped in San Jose Duplex Fire
Firefighters in San Jose saved a dog that was trapped inside a burning duplex Sunday night, according to the San Jose Fire Department. All of the occupants of the house at 15th and Mission streets had safely evacuated when firefighters arrived, but a dog was left inside. Firefighters were able...
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
KTVU FOX 2
Driver plows into grandmother, toddler in marked San Jose crosswalk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose grandmother was pushing a stroller in a marked crosswalk when a driver barreled through the intersection, knocking her and her three-year-old grandson over. The driver kept going. Home security cameras captured the incident, which occurred in the 3200 block of Sierra and Mauna...
