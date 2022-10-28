Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
My Favorite San Diego Coffee Shops to Work At
I've had the awesome privilege to work fully remotely since March 2020. That comes with lots of freedom, but there are also plenty of downsides to it. Especially since I live in a one-bedroom apartment with no dedicated office space.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in San Diego 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Diego this year? This post covers Christmas San Diego 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Diego, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Transgender youth Halloween event goes off without a hitch despite backlash
SAN DIEGO — Safety and security precautions were in place in Hillcrest as a controversial Transgender Youth Halloween event happened smoothly, hosted by TransFamily Support Services. Hundreds of parents and youngsters in costume came out Saturday to party and party hearty! There were many incredible Halloween costumes. The Nightmare...
More than 15,000 people attend 'Freedom Revival 2022' at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO — Freedom Revival 2022 stopped at San Diego's Waterfront park Saturday for an event focused on freedom, religion, and political issues. The religious and political events drew in thousands of attendees and focused on state and local policies. An estimated 15,000 people attended the event. Organizers say...
thevistapress.com
InZane Vista’s Newest Brewery is Now Open
TR Robertson — InZane Brewing Company is officially open at its location at 236 Main Street in Downtown Historic Vista. Beer is currently being brewed on site. Owners Mike and Ewa Zane said the road to opening was a long one, but the City of Vista has assisted along the way. InZane Brewing is located next to When Pigs Fly BBQ, a local eatery that will deliver food from their menu to brewery patrons.
aarp.org
A ‘Walking Action Plan’ for La Mesa, California
Following is an AARP summary of the walking action plan developed by Janet Castaños, a State Walking College Fellow, for the southwestern part of the city. Built along an undeveloped corridor in the western part of the city, the four-mile West La Mesa Urban Trail will link four schools, two parks and three community centers as well as numerous restaurants and businesses.
ccnewspaper.com
Visiting San Diego- Where to stay and dine- October 2022
The Town and Country Resort is quite the place. Located in Mission Valley this huge resort encompasses a spacious ground including its own convention center, restaurants and comfortable rooms. The view and spacious area in the room made the visit very pleaurable. The property is very large but take walk to explore all the options.
The Friday Flyer
Announcements – Birthday bash, Engagement, Wedding.
Canyon Laker Pat Ziegler gets surprise 75th birthday bash at PZA Restaurant. Retired 101st Airborne and 82nd Airborne infantry machine gunner Pat Ziegler, who did two combat tours in Vietnam, was surprised by family and friends over the weekend with a surprise 75th birthday celebration. “I was so surprised by...
UCSD Guardian
35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City
A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
'Hamilton' offers ticket lottery featuring $10 tickets
SAN DIEGO — The hit musical Hamilton is coming to the Civic Theater. In this Zevely Zone, I interviewed two San Diegans in the cast and share information about a lottery that offers affordable tickets. Hamilton will be the hottest ticket in town but thanks to the lottery everybody can get their shot at a $10 ticket. When Hamilton lights up the Civic Theater, Charlotte Mary Wen and Elijah Reyes will take center stage.
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside Ticket Sale Save $5 through Oct. 26, Downtown Oceanside. Join us as we kick off the return of ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with our annual craft beverage tasting event. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-4 p.m., enjoy 1- to 3-ounce tastings from your favorite Oceanside brewers, wineries, coffee shops and craft beverage makers while you explore Downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. Participate in the returning Oceanside Holiday Challenge along the way for a chance to win local prizes. Automatically save $5 on all tickets through Wednesday at midnight. BUY TICKETS.
encinitasadvocate.com
Encinitas to start citizens academy
Encinitas expects to begin accepting applications for its first city-sponsored citizens’ academy in January and will host the first classes in the spring. Modeled on a program run by the city of Carlsbad, the Encinitas Academy will consist of six, three-hour sessions. Participants will tour city facilities, meet with department heads and “see how decisions are made and how funds are allocated,” Jessica Contreras, the city’s information technology director, recently told the City Council.
La Cucina Trattoria Opening in Fallbrook
After 3 Years of Planning, Italian Fine Dining Restaurant Finally Opening This Winter
San Diego Channel
Encinitas woman reunited with golden retriever weeks after dognapping
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An Encinitas woman reunited with her beloved golden retriever this weekend after he was dognapped from her home weeks ago. The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says Denise Reppenhagen's dog first went missing from her Hollyridge Drive home after a family member accidentally left the garage door open earlier this month.
escondidograpevine.com
The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916
Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
San Diego weekly Reader
Native American Art Show: This Is Indian Country, Elfin Forest Guided Hike
Celebrating national American heritage month with a VIP reception from 6 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, November 5. Meet native American artists: Cara Romero, Cody Sanderson, Del Curfman, George Riveria, Johnny Baer Contreras, LX Lewis and Ruben Chato. Native American comedian JR Redwater will perform. When: Saturday, November 5,...
'Poltergeist activity' | The haunted history of Hotel Del Coronado
CORONADO, Calif. — The Hotel Del Coronado is ranked among the most haunted hotels in the United States. CBS 8 got an inside look at what visitors on haunted tours might see today. The hotel is a San Diego icon. Over the years, its hosted movie stars and presidents...
Bwog
Ashley Kim, GS ’26, Has Passed Away
General Studies student Ashley Kim has passed away, according to emails from Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm sent to the Columbia community this afternoon. On Friday afternoon, Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm informed Columbia students that Ashley Kim, a GS student, passed away this week. The full text of the email can be found below.
Activists: ‘Blue code’ of silence stickers on SDPD restroom door
SAN DIEGO — Civil rights activists are calling out what they call a "blue code" of silence in the San Diego Police Department. At a news conference on Friday, the group showed off photographs posted on a restroom door, that the activists claimed were taken last week inside SDPD headquarters downtown.
NBC San Diego
Encinitas Woman Reunited With Dog Who Was Dognapped by Amazon Driver
An Encinitas woman whose dog was stolen from her yard earlier this month was finally reunited with her Golden Retriever after an Amazon driver stole the pup after delivering a package to her doorstep. NBC 7 was outside a Clairemont Petco store to capture the reunion as Finn was returned...
Comments / 0