Related
NBC Miami
Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
How United Airlines Expects Electric Planes to Change the Way Passengers Make Travel Decisions
United Airlines, the third-biggest U.S. air carrier, expects electric planes to hit the market in 2028 and cost less than traditional jet engines for regional travel. United sees 30-passenger planes serving small cities first. The goal: to get passengers who now drive to fly instead, including business travelers. Less than...
Barcelona Joins Boycott of Qatar World Cup, Will Not Host Public Viewings
Barcelona won’t offer public viewing venues to watch Spain’s games during next month’s World Cup in Qatar after its mayor said her city doesn’t support holding the soccer tournament in a “dictatorship.”. Spanish news agency EFE reports that Barcelona mayor Ada Colau rejected a request,...
The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
Wheat Prices Jump by Nearly 6% After Russia Withdraws From Vital Ukrainian Export Deal
Global wheat prices have risen following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain export deal. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped 5.7% to $8.77 a bushel, after earlier hitting a high of $8.93 a bushel. Global wheat prices rose sharply Monday following Russia's withdrawal from...
Lawmakers Urge Tech CEOs to Do More to Help Iranian Protesters Circumvent Internet Censorship
A bipartisan group of 13 lawmakers urged several U.S. tech CEOs to do more to help the Iranian people stay connected to the internet as their government seeks to censor communications amid ongoing protests. The protests began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in the custody of Iran's so-called morality...
EU Official Warns Musk He'll Have to ‘Fly by Our Rules' as He Buys Twitter
Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for the internal market, said Twitter will have to "fly by our rules" after Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the company. Tech companies will face greater pressure to remove illegal content under the EU's incoming Digital Services Act. Companies can be fined up to 6%...
Euro Zone Inflation Hits Record High of 10.7% as Growth Slows Sharply
Preliminary data on Monday from Europe's statistics office showed headline inflation came in at an annual 10.7% this month. This represents the highest ever monthly reading since the euro zone's formation. The 19-member bloc has faced higher prices, particularly on energy and food, for the past 12 months. But the...
