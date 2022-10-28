ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Barcelona Joins Boycott of Qatar World Cup, Will Not Host Public Viewings

Barcelona won’t offer public viewing venues to watch Spain’s games during next month’s World Cup in Qatar after its mayor said her city doesn’t support holding the soccer tournament in a “dictatorship.”. Spanish news agency EFE reports that Barcelona mayor Ada Colau rejected a request,...
NBC Miami

The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter

Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
NBC Miami

EU Official Warns Musk He'll Have to ‘Fly by Our Rules' as He Buys Twitter

Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for the internal market, said Twitter will have to "fly by our rules" after Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the company. Tech companies will face greater pressure to remove illegal content under the EU's incoming Digital Services Act. Companies can be fined up to 6%...
NBC Miami

Euro Zone Inflation Hits Record High of 10.7% as Growth Slows Sharply

Preliminary data on Monday from Europe's statistics office showed headline inflation came in at an annual 10.7% this month. This represents the highest ever monthly reading since the euro zone's formation. The 19-member bloc has faced higher prices, particularly on energy and food, for the past 12 months. But the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy