A speeding driver slammed into a Portland Police patrol car in on S.E. Powell late Friday evening, September 23rd, sending two officers to the hospital. The crash occurred on Powell Boulevard at 67th. The officers were dispatched to an emergency with lights and siren when a speeding driver crashed into the patrol car. The officers were taken to a hospital, but after treatment for what were termed "bumps and bruises" they were released. The driver of the car declined any medical attention, but was cited for careless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and speeding at least 31 mph over the posted limit.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO