Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries
PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
Couple facing manslaughter charges after man, dog found dead on Lewis County trail
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — A 20-year-old Tenino man and a 17-year-old Rochester girl may be facing manslaughter charges in the death of a man whose body was found on a trail in eastern Lewis County this summer. On Aug. 20, deputies were called to a report of a man’s...
Police: Oregon man accused of killing mother with sword, knife
Police: Oregon man accused of killing mother with sword, knife Investigators with the Beaverton Police Department said they found two “bladed weapons” — a sword and a knife — inside the home. (NCD)
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
Portland man guilty of killing man and dog, wounding woman during eviction dispute, jury finds
A Multnomah County jury on Friday convicted a Portland landlord of murder, attempted murder and animal abuse in an eviction dispute that turned deadly in 2019. Reza C. Mardani showed no emotion as a judge announced the verdict convicting him of second-degree murder in the death of George Atkeson, the attempted murder and assault of Darlene Kelley, and first-degree aggravated animal abuse in the death of their dog, Mai Tai.
Reality Stars Help Remove Plane Wreck From Wilderness After Chehalis Man’s Fatal Crash
The family of a pilot who died in a plane crash deep in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness received help last week from an unlikely source to remove the plane's debris. Wayne Wirt, 67, of Chehalis, died Sept. 22 when his Piper Cherokee crashed just south of Mount Jefferson on a high peak during a solo flight between California and Washington.
Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
Missing woman found dead in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A 52-year-old woman who was previously reported missing was found dead, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Jenna Marie Kelly Allred was reported missing Thursday after texting her boyfriend and saying that she was going for a walk. She never returned. Her car...
Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland
Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
Suspect Arrested for Shooting Man, Then Exploding Body in Cowlitz County
A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering a Kelso man during a dispute and blowing up the body in July. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found the scattered remains of Alan Brice Nielsen, 51, of Kelso on July 30 at the home of Jethro Nichols Welter in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road in Kelso. Deputies believe Welter shot Nielsen during a dispute on July 15, and later used explosives to blow up the body.
Owner of Karma the ‘Dangerous Dog’ Facing Charges for Criminal Assistance, Harassment in Lewis County Superior Court
A Chehalis woman is facing charges of rendering criminal assistance in the second degree and harassment after an alleged incident where a minor in her care harassed and killed a cat and a second where she posted a banner facing her neighbor’s property that read “payback is a bitch,” according to court documents.
Family of woman killed in unsolved Portland shooting looking for answers
Evelin Navarro Barajas, 23, was shot and killed in Northeast Portland on June 18, 2020. Crimestoppers recently highlighted the case, looking for tips.
Lewis County coroner rules hiker's death as homicide
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide. On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.
Speeding driver smashes police car on Powell Boulevard
Among Oregon's drivers, it's usually considered a major faux pas to slam into a police car while at the wheelA speeding driver slammed into a Portland Police patrol car in on S.E. Powell late Friday evening, September 23rd, sending two officers to the hospital. The crash occurred on Powell Boulevard at 67th. The officers were dispatched to an emergency with lights and siren when a speeding driver crashed into the patrol car. The officers were taken to a hospital, but after treatment for what were termed "bumps and bruises" they were released. The driver of the car declined any medical attention, but was cited for careless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and speeding at least 31 mph over the posted limit. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Cyclist seriously injured in SE Portland crash Friday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman riding her bicycle across SE Division Street in Portland's Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood was hit and seriously injured by a driver late Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded to a report of the crash just after 11:15 p.m., PPB said. They arrived...
Noted chef killed in Powell Boulevard crash
Near Cleveland High School a bicyclist tangled with a semi, and did not survive. The investigation is continuingA collision between an eastbound tractor-trailer truck and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard, in the vicinity of the intersection of S.E. 26th Avenue, on Tuesday, October 4, brought Central Precinct officers to shut down that portion of the highway for an investigation. The crash location was very near Cleveland High School and Powell Park, at 11:49 a.m. that morning. At the location, officers saw a stopped semi in the eastbound lanes, and also a female bicyclist, who was found to be dead....
Portland Police urges caution when out celebrating Halloween
PORTLAND, Ore. — Halloween is in full swing this year, and it's the first time since pandemic restrictions loosened up. "It feels a lot better, I didn’t like being inside all the time," said Katherine Nichter. As families are out celebrating and having fun this weekend, police want...
Police arrest Beaverton man accused of killing mother
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in their home. Police arrested Jason Lee Nye, 41, on Oct. 27 and he was taken to the Washington County Jail. He's facing a charge of second-degree murder. Officers responded to the...
Victim identified in fatal shooting that left 50 bullet casings on residential street in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood
A 26-year-old Portland man has been publicly identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood last week. Police said Marquise T. Moore was taken to a hospital in a private car on Oct. 20 after gunfire in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street just before 11 p.m. He died at the hospital, and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
VIDEO: Grant High bullies beat Portland student while staff member ignores fight, $1.1M lawsuit claims
Two Grant High School students repeatedly struck a fellow student in a brazen attack last winter, and a school staffer failed to intervene or summon help, claims a lawsuit filed Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Instead of breaking up the beatdown, the unidentified staff member strolled right past the...
