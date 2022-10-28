ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

Barger motion aims to provide support for Cali Lake RV Park tenants

Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce fear displacement as deadline for park owner to meet compliance looms closer. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, is scheduled to introduce a motion Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, who fear being displaced from their community starting next year due to permit, health and safety issues.
AGUA DULCE, CA
signalscv.com

The Signal announces ‘51 Most Influential’

The Signal has announced its annual Top 51 list, ahead of a planned ceremony to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley’s most influential men and women. The list is meant as a recognition and a thank you for the work they do to make the SCV a great place to live, according to Signal Publisher Richard Budman.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
dodgerblue.com

Metro Releases Draft Environmental Impact Report For Proposed Dodger Stadium Gondola System

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) released the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit’s (L.A. ART) proposed gondola connection between Union Station and Dodger Stadium. The document evaluates the potential environmental benefits and impacts associated with the project and represents a major...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Major road upgrades underway

Work has begun to upgrade along a two-mile stretch of Pepper Avenue that runs through San Bernardino and Rialto, a project that will be paid for by both cities. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 17 at Rialto High School, with staff and elected officials from both cities in attendance, according to a statement on San Bernardino’s website.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KGET

Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Spectrum announces 2 sales totaling $18.4 million

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. recently completed a pair of local commercial real estate transactions totaling $18.4 million, the company announced in a pair of prepared statements. Senior Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum announced the off-market sale of a landmark office building located at 25101 The Old Road, Santa...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
chinohills.org

SoCalGas Conducting Ongoing Inspections of Above-ground Gas Equipment on Residential Properties

SoCalGas is conducting ongoing inspections of above-ground natural gas equipment on residential properties throughout Chino Hills. SoCalGas is inspecting gas meters and anodeless risers, which is the metal pipe rising from the ground that is connected to the meters and the method for transitioning from plastic natural gas service lines to steel natural gas meter sets.
CHINO HILLS, CA
signalscv.com

City offers survey on community needs

Each year, the city of Santa Clarita launches the Community Needs Assessment, which enables the public to provide input on pressing issues related to human supportive services, housing and infrastructure. Available now through Dec. 2, the Community Needs Assessment guides the use of Community Development Block Grant funding, which is...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

SCV Water offers gardening class: Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape

Has your landscape been established for a while now, but you know it needs some work to keep it looking good? You can learn effective methods and techniques to manage and maintain a healthy and water-efficient landscape while improving the aesthetics in a free virtual gardening class, Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape, on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m.
signalscv.com

SCV Sheriff’s Station hosts Drug Take Back

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is scheduled to host a Drug Take Back on Saturday. The Sheriff’s Station is encouraging members of the community to drop off unwanted, expired and over-the-counter medications. Liquids will not be accepted. All donations will be properly disposed of by the SCV...
KTVU FOX 2

California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy