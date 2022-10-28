Read full article on original website
Tributes flowing for Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro, dead at 63
Tributes are flowing for Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro (real name Darren Henley) who died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday, at the age of 63. The band announced the news on social media. “Dead Kennedys’ drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home...
Machine Gun Kelly snorted white powder off Megan Fox for Halloween
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox really committed to Halloween this year, dressing up as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. To give them credit, their costumes were pretty on point, with the pop-punk singer in particular resembling the Mötley Crüe member. The couple dressed in the same outfit Lee and Anderson famously wore to the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas back in 1995 (see below).
‘The Witcher’ switch: Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill in lead role
Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the starring role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s hit fantasy series The Witcher. Both actors shared the news to their Instagram accounts on Saturday. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I...
HollywoodLife’s Staff Closes Out ‘The Sound Of Halloween’ With Picks For The Spookiest Playlist
It’s finally Halloween! All October long, as part of The Sound Of Halloween, HollywoodLife has asked celebs from the pop culture worlds of music, movies, and TV to pick songs that should be on the ultimate Halloween playlist. Now, it’s our turn. The staff of HollywoodLife will cap off the feature by adding their picks to the playlist, ensuring that you have the best Halloween.
Unnamed ‘The Block’ contestant alleges the show is rigged
Amidst a season rife with controversy and tragedy, a contestant on The Block appears to have confirmed that the show is allegedly rigged. Amidst a season rife with tragedy and controversy, a contestant on The Block also appears to have confirmed that the show is rigged. This comes amidst online criticism around the recent season, with many viewers accusing the judges of being partial to Sarah-Jane Wilson and Tom Calleja.
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
Now that right there is interesting.
Evan Peters wanted to ‘play someone normal’ before, well, Jeffrey Dahmer
Evan Peters wanted to ‘play someone normal’ after years of intense roles, but clearly that wasn’t supposed to happen with Jeffrey Dahmer. After years of intense roles, including a stint on American Horror Story, Evan Peters had really wanted to take a break and ‘play someone normal,’ Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story creator Ryan Murphy has revealed. Clearly, Peters’ desire to tone down the intensity went unfulfilled, since he ended up playing the infamous serial killer in Murphy’s latest.
New ‘God of War’ game leaks as copies are sold early
The next instalment in the globally beloved God of War series has allegedly been sold early and spoilers are running amuck on the net. God of War: Ragnarok, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War, is expected to release on November 9th. However, it has apparently hit the shelves slightly earlier than anticipated.
Sean Penn has been secretly drinking at a rundown Sydney pub
Sean Penn may be one of the most successful actors in the world, but his drinking hole choice in Sydney is far from flashy. It’s been revealed that the Oscar winning actor and director has been sinking beers at Glenroy Hotel in the Sydney suburb of Alexandria. The pub is located on a busy industrial road, and opposite a Mcdonald’s – a far cry from the fancy bars and pubs in Sydney’s CBD.
Kim Kardashian and Tyler the Creator run into Diddy… As the Joker
‘Tis the spooky season and with every Halloween comes an amazing thread of celebs and their costumes. Cue Diddy. One costume that you will see at every Halloween party is the Joker. This year, the culprit is Diddy. And Diddy has been very busy harassing the citizens of Gotham City.
