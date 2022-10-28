Read full article on original website
Nebraska’s Crop Residue Exchange aiding cattle producers, cropland farmers during drought
Connecting producers with alterative feeding sources. As drought continues to limit hay supplies, the University of Nebraska has launched an online platform to help cattle producers find alternative feeding options this winter. The Crop Residue Exchange facilitates connections between farmers who have available cropland to graze with ranchers. …
Kansas Hospitals See Surge of Children with RSV
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Kansas hospitals are seeing a surge of children hospitalized with RSV, a respiratory illness that can be serious for babies and young kids. The virus typically peaks in the winter, but experts say the COVID-19 pandemic changed its seasonality. Dr. Fouad Medlej (foh-AHD MED-lej) is...
Gov. Kelly Announces Nearly $2M to Boost Tourism Industry
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly last week announced that Kansas Tourism, in partnership with the Patterson Family Foundation, is providing nearly $2 million to eight tourism projects across the state to enhance the state’s growing tourism industry. Tourism Attraction Sub-grants for Kansas (TASK) were presented by Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland and Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe at an event on Thursday at Strataca: Kansas Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson.
Annual Kansas Opinion Survey Captures Robust Support for Gun Control Measures
TOPEKA, Kan. — Three of every four Kansans taking part in a statewide survey support a minimum age of 21 to purchase a firearm and endorsed a prohibition on sales of guns to people convicted of violent misdemeanors or anyone reported as dangerous to law enforcement by a mental health provider.
Insight: Be a Voice for Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. – We are in the heart of what has been termed the “silly season of politics.” I know that for many of us voter fatigue has set in, and I have good news and bad news on that front. The good news is that in about a week or less it will all be over. The bad news is that the next cycle is a presidential election, so you have about six months before that gets cranked up.
Kansas Constitutional Amendment on Sheriffs: What Would It Do, Who Supports It, Who is Opposed?
TOPEKA, Kan. — A constitutional amendment on the November ballot would take away local attorneys’ abilities to investigate sheriffs. Some citizens and lawyers are worried that Kansas voters don’t know the full implications of rewriting the constitution to remove the ability of local district attorneys to start legal proceedings against local sheriffs if they believe there’s been misconduct.
