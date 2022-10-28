ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
87% of corn harvest in Nebraska, 95% of soybeans harvested

Nebraska’s soybean harvest is almost wrapped up. Ninety-seven percent of the crop is in, 8 percent of the five-year average. Eighty percent of corn is harvested, 10 percent ahead of last year. Winter wheat condition is rated 38 percent poor-to-very poor with almost all the crop emerged. Pasture and...
NEBRASKA STATE
MO soybean harvest moving strong

USDA says Missouri’s soybean harvest is 73% complete, 14 point increase from last week. Missouri’s corn harvest is at 83% complete, ahead of average. Despite the widespread rains in the last week, Missouri’s pasture and rangeland conditions are rated 66% poor to very poor. Topsoil moisture is 67% short to very short.
MISSOURI STATE
Arkansas harvest on the downhill stretch

Harvest is on the downhill stretch for Arkansas farmers. The USDA reports as of Sunday 87% of cotton, 69% of peanuts, 98% of rice, 88% of soybeans and 100% of corn had been harvested, all ahead of their respective 5-year averages. Winter wheat planting is behind average at 48% planted...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kentucky fields welcome rain as harvest winds down

Kentucky harvest is progressing ahead of average despite some rain delays last week. After a month of no precipitation, the rain helped replenish soil moisture in central and western sections of the state. The USDA reports as of Sunday corn harvest is 91% complete and soybean harvest is 71% complete,...
KENTUCKY STATE
71% of Indiana corn, 87% of soybeans harvested

Hoosier farmers continue to make harvest progress. Seventy-one percent of Indiana’s corn crop has been harvested. Soybean harvest is 87 percent complete. Eighty-one percent of the winter wheat crop is planted, and 42 percent is emerged. …
INDIANA STATE
Tennessee farmers continue harvest between needed rains

Harvest progress was rapid in parts of Tennessee last week in between welcomed rains. The USDA reports as of Sunday 97% of corn, 65% of cotton and 73% of soybeans are harvested. Winter wheat planting reached 63% complete with 36% emerged and 45% considered in good to excellent condition. While...
TENNESSEE STATE
Biodiversity Enrollment

Missouri Soybeans Conservation Programs Manager Brady Lichtenberg says the Missouri Biodiversity Project offers a biodiversity credit program to Missouri soybean and corn growers. The collaborative pilot project, in its second and final year, aims to increase pollinator-friendly landscapes on farmer’s less productive land with just a one-year commitment. Learn...
MISSOURI STATE
Gov. Kelly Announces Nearly $2M to Boost Tourism Industry

TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly last week announced that Kansas Tourism, in partnership with the Patterson Family Foundation, is providing nearly $2 million to eight tourism projects across the state to enhance the state’s growing tourism industry. Tourism Attraction Sub-grants for Kansas (TASK) were presented by Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland and Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe at an event on Thursday at Strataca: Kansas Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Hospitals See Surge of Children with RSV

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Kansas hospitals are seeing a surge of children hospitalized with RSV, a respiratory illness that can be serious for babies and young kids. The virus typically peaks in the winter, but experts say the COVID-19 pandemic changed its seasonality. Dr. Fouad Medlej (foh-AHD MED-lej) is...
KANSAS STATE
Insight: Be a Voice for Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. – We are in the heart of what has been termed the “silly season of politics.” I know that for many of us voter fatigue has set in, and I have good news and bad news on that front. The good news is that in about a week or less it will all be over. The bad news is that the next cycle is a presidential election, so you have about six months before that gets cranked up.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Kansas Constitutional Amendment on Sheriffs: What Would It Do, Who Supports It, Who is Opposed?

TOPEKA, Kan. — A constitutional amendment on the November ballot would take away local attorneys’ abilities to investigate sheriffs. Some citizens and lawyers are worried that Kansas voters don’t know the full implications of rewriting the constitution to remove the ability of local district attorneys to start legal proceedings against local sheriffs if they believe there’s been misconduct.
KANSAS STATE

