87% of corn harvest in Nebraska, 95% of soybeans harvested
Nebraska’s soybean harvest is almost wrapped up. Ninety-seven percent of the crop is in, 8 percent of the five-year average. Eighty percent of corn is harvested, 10 percent ahead of last year. Winter wheat condition is rated 38 percent poor-to-very poor with almost all the crop emerged. Pasture and...
MO soybean harvest moving strong
USDA says Missouri’s soybean harvest is 73% complete, 14 point increase from last week. Missouri’s corn harvest is at 83% complete, ahead of average. Despite the widespread rains in the last week, Missouri’s pasture and rangeland conditions are rated 66% poor to very poor. Topsoil moisture is 67% short to very short.
Arkansas harvest on the downhill stretch
Harvest is on the downhill stretch for Arkansas farmers. The USDA reports as of Sunday 87% of cotton, 69% of peanuts, 98% of rice, 88% of soybeans and 100% of corn had been harvested, all ahead of their respective 5-year averages. Winter wheat planting is behind average at 48% planted...
Kansas soybean harvest almost wrapped up, winter wheat worst condition in 30 years
Kansas winter wheat condition is the worst it’s been in 30 years. The USDA says winter wheat is rated 24 is rated good-to-excellent, the lowest since 1992 when it was marked at 23 percent. Eighty-seven percent of the crop is in with 58 percent emerged. Ninety percent of corn...
Kentucky fields welcome rain as harvest winds down
Kentucky harvest is progressing ahead of average despite some rain delays last week. After a month of no precipitation, the rain helped replenish soil moisture in central and western sections of the state. The USDA reports as of Sunday corn harvest is 91% complete and soybean harvest is 71% complete,...
71% of Indiana corn, 87% of soybeans harvested
Hoosier farmers continue to make harvest progress. Seventy-one percent of Indiana’s corn crop has been harvested. Soybean harvest is 87 percent complete. Eighty-one percent of the winter wheat crop is planted, and 42 percent is emerged. …
Tennessee farmers continue harvest between needed rains
Harvest progress was rapid in parts of Tennessee last week in between welcomed rains. The USDA reports as of Sunday 97% of corn, 65% of cotton and 73% of soybeans are harvested. Winter wheat planting reached 63% complete with 36% emerged and 45% considered in good to excellent condition. While...
Biodiversity Enrollment
Missouri Soybeans Conservation Programs Manager Brady Lichtenberg says the Missouri Biodiversity Project offers a biodiversity credit program to Missouri soybean and corn growers. The collaborative pilot project, in its second and final year, aims to increase pollinator-friendly landscapes on farmer’s less productive land with just a one-year commitment. Learn...
Ritter: Indiana Farm Bureau continues to offer affordable, reliable health benefits
Since 2020, Indiana Farm Bureau Health Plans has helped provide more affordable and reliable benefits to INFB members. Megan Ritter, senior executive director of administration with Indiana Farm Bureau, says the effort was driven by member needs. “We were hearing on a very consistent basis that our farm families had...
Gov. Kelly Announces Nearly $2M to Boost Tourism Industry
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly last week announced that Kansas Tourism, in partnership with the Patterson Family Foundation, is providing nearly $2 million to eight tourism projects across the state to enhance the state’s growing tourism industry. Tourism Attraction Sub-grants for Kansas (TASK) were presented by Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland and Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe at an event on Thursday at Strataca: Kansas Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson.
Kansas Hospitals See Surge of Children with RSV
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Kansas hospitals are seeing a surge of children hospitalized with RSV, a respiratory illness that can be serious for babies and young kids. The virus typically peaks in the winter, but experts say the COVID-19 pandemic changed its seasonality. Dr. Fouad Medlej (foh-AHD MED-lej) is...
Insight: Be a Voice for Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. – We are in the heart of what has been termed the “silly season of politics.” I know that for many of us voter fatigue has set in, and I have good news and bad news on that front. The good news is that in about a week or less it will all be over. The bad news is that the next cycle is a presidential election, so you have about six months before that gets cranked up.
Annual Kansas Opinion Survey Captures Robust Support for Gun Control Measures
TOPEKA, Kan. — Three of every four Kansans taking part in a statewide survey support a minimum age of 21 to purchase a firearm and endorsed a prohibition on sales of guns to people convicted of violent misdemeanors or anyone reported as dangerous to law enforcement by a mental health provider.
Kansas Constitutional Amendment on Sheriffs: What Would It Do, Who Supports It, Who is Opposed?
TOPEKA, Kan. — A constitutional amendment on the November ballot would take away local attorneys’ abilities to investigate sheriffs. Some citizens and lawyers are worried that Kansas voters don’t know the full implications of rewriting the constitution to remove the ability of local district attorneys to start legal proceedings against local sheriffs if they believe there’s been misconduct.
