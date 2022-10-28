Read full article on original website
Agronomist encourages getting good soil samples now
An agronomist says with the high cost of fertilizer, investing in good soil samples can pay off. Scott Rountree is with Pioneer in Wisconsin. He tells Brownfield, “Knowing exactly what’s out in those fields, I’d stress the importance of grid or zone soil sampling and knowing what your P and K levels are out in those fields.”
Kansas soybean harvest almost wrapped up, winter wheat worst condition in 30 years
Kansas winter wheat condition is the worst it’s been in 30 years. The USDA says winter wheat is rated 24 is rated good-to-excellent, the lowest since 1992 when it was marked at 23 percent. Eighty-seven percent of the crop is in with 58 percent emerged. Ninety percent of corn...
Arkansas harvest on the downhill stretch
Harvest is on the downhill stretch for Arkansas farmers. The USDA reports as of Sunday 87% of cotton, 69% of peanuts, 98% of rice, 88% of soybeans and 100% of corn had been harvested, all ahead of their respective 5-year averages. Winter wheat planting is behind average at 48% planted...
Tennessee farmers continue harvest between needed rains
Harvest progress was rapid in parts of Tennessee last week in between welcomed rains. The USDA reports as of Sunday 97% of corn, 65% of cotton and 73% of soybeans are harvested. Winter wheat planting reached 63% complete with 36% emerged and 45% considered in good to excellent condition. While...
56% of Ohio corn, 87% of soybeans harvested
The USDA says harvest continued with warm and dry conditions in Ohio. Fifty-six percent of the state’s corn crop has been harvested. Sixty-one percent of the crop is rated good to excellent, and 95 percent is mature. Soybean harvest is 87 percent complete. …
Biodiversity Enrollment
Missouri Soybeans Conservation Programs Manager Brady Lichtenberg says the Missouri Biodiversity Project offers a biodiversity credit program to Missouri soybean and corn growers. The collaborative pilot project, in its second and final year, aims to increase pollinator-friendly landscapes on farmer’s less productive land with just a one-year commitment. Learn...
Ritter: Indiana Farm Bureau continues to offer affordable, reliable health benefits
Since 2020, Indiana Farm Bureau Health Plans has helped provide more affordable and reliable benefits to INFB members. Megan Ritter, senior executive director of administration with Indiana Farm Bureau, says the effort was driven by member needs. “We were hearing on a very consistent basis that our farm families had...
Text Messages Direct Kansas Voters to Wrong Polling Location
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab warned voters Monday not to be fooled by text messages directing them to the wrong polling location. Schwab and voter advocates stressed the need to verify polling location with state and local officials. Voters can find their polling location through the Secretary of State website.
Kansas Hospitals See Surge of Children with RSV
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Kansas hospitals are seeing a surge of children hospitalized with RSV, a respiratory illness that can be serious for babies and young kids. The virus typically peaks in the winter, but experts say the COVID-19 pandemic changed its seasonality. Dr. Fouad Medlej (foh-AHD MED-lej) is...
Gov. Kelly Announces Nearly $2M to Boost Tourism Industry
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly last week announced that Kansas Tourism, in partnership with the Patterson Family Foundation, is providing nearly $2 million to eight tourism projects across the state to enhance the state’s growing tourism industry. Tourism Attraction Sub-grants for Kansas (TASK) were presented by Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland and Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe at an event on Thursday at Strataca: Kansas Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson.
Insight: Be a Voice for Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. – We are in the heart of what has been termed the “silly season of politics.” I know that for many of us voter fatigue has set in, and I have good news and bad news on that front. The good news is that in about a week or less it will all be over. The bad news is that the next cycle is a presidential election, so you have about six months before that gets cranked up.
Annual Kansas Opinion Survey Captures Robust Support for Gun Control Measures
TOPEKA, Kan. — Three of every four Kansans taking part in a statewide survey support a minimum age of 21 to purchase a firearm and endorsed a prohibition on sales of guns to people convicted of violent misdemeanors or anyone reported as dangerous to law enforcement by a mental health provider.
Kansas Constitutional Amendment on Sheriffs: What Would It Do, Who Supports It, Who is Opposed?
TOPEKA, Kan. — A constitutional amendment on the November ballot would take away local attorneys’ abilities to investigate sheriffs. Some citizens and lawyers are worried that Kansas voters don’t know the full implications of rewriting the constitution to remove the ability of local district attorneys to start legal proceedings against local sheriffs if they believe there’s been misconduct.
