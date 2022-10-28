ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-2 Loss to Kings

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4-2 on the Kings’ home ice. After the game, the team’s newcomer in goal (Ilya Samsonov) said it clearly. Samsonov admitted to the press: ”We lost confidence a little bit the last three games....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Hartman hurt in fight; Foligno out with upper-body injury

Injury concerns are mounting for the Minnesota Wild as they were without Marcus Foligno to start Sunday's game in Chicago and then Ryan Hartman left after suffering an apparent shoulder injury during a fight in the second period. Hartman, who assisted on Matt Boldy's goal in the first period, got...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak and Barry Trotz

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Pierre LeBrun: The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak continue to talk but get the sense that there are some ‘sizable gaps.’. Talks could be similar to the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg talks which went...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy