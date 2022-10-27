OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Assent Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, announces the findings of its commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study. Conducted by Forrester Consulting, the study found that Assent’s Supply Chain Sustainability Platform provides customers with a return on investment (ROI) of 304% over three years with a payback period of less than six months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005150/en/ Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 304% ROI for Complex Manufacturers Using the Assent Supply Chain Sustainability Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

