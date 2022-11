The Kiwanis Club of Dubuque installed new officers during its meeting on Monday, October 10. Nora McCarville takes on the role as President of the Dubuque Kiwanis Club. Cindy Kohlmann was installed as President-Elect, and Dan Morizzo as Vice President. Dr. Douglas Spyrison was installed as Treasurer, and Susan Henricks as Secretary of the Club.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO