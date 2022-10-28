When Adidas cut business ties with Kanye "Ye" West on October 25, the rapper was also thereby cut loose from Forbes' Billionaires List. Already dropped by talent agency CAA, Gap, Balenciaga, and Vogue for a string of antisemitic remarks, Ye remained confident that Adidas, his biggest revenue source, would not abandon ship. Working with the German sportswear company since 2013, Ye's lucrative Yeezy line comprises 4% to 8% of Adidas' sales, according to Forbes. Meanwhile, $1.5 billion of Ye's pre-scandal net worth came from said partnership. On the Drink Champs podcast on October 22, Ye even boasted, "I can say antisemitic s**t and Adidas cannot drop me." Alas...

2 DAYS AGO