msn.com

Musk's Twitter: 'This is exactly what many of us were worried about'

A day after Elon Musk seemed to confirm critics’ worst fears about his ownership of Twitter by tweeting out right-wing misinformation from his personal account, political leaders and operatives wrestled with a loaded question: Would the most important social-media platform in the political world survive his ownership?. And if...
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
msn.com

‘I’m being humbled’: Kanye West compares himself to George Floyd as he brands family ‘greedy’ over lawsuit

Kanye West has compared himself to George Floyd after questioning the nature of his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. The 45-year-old rapper made a number of claims about Floyd’s death in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month, alleging that “they hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guys knee wasn’t even on his neck like that”.
MINNESOTA STATE
msn.com

SEE IT: White House deletes tweet after being fact-checked by Twitter

The White House opted to delete one of its tweets that was fact-checked by Twitter. "Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden's leadership," the official account tweeted Tuesday. A new feature of the platform, called "Community Notes," added some context...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Business Might Get Even Worse For Kanye West Very Soon

When Adidas cut business ties with Kanye "Ye" West on October 25, the rapper was also thereby cut loose from Forbes' Billionaires List. Already dropped by talent agency CAA, Gap, Balenciaga, and Vogue for a string of antisemitic remarks, Ye remained confident that Adidas, his biggest revenue source, would not abandon ship. Working with the German sportswear company since 2013, Ye's lucrative Yeezy line comprises 4% to 8% of Adidas' sales, according to Forbes. Meanwhile, $1.5 billion of Ye's pre-scandal net worth came from said partnership. On the Drink Champs podcast on October 22, Ye even boasted, "I can say antisemitic s**t and Adidas cannot drop me." Alas...
msn.com

New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney and HBO in November 2022

Slide 1 of 26: When Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) arrives at the prestigious Hillerska boarding school, he begins to dream of a future of freedom and unconditional love, far removed from his obligations as a member of royalty. When he becomes first in line to the throne, however, he must face the dilemma of love versus duty.
msn.com

Wordle #501 Clues, Hints and Answer for Wednesday, November 2 Brainteaser

It's over a year since Josh Wardle, a New York based software developer, first released Wordle to the public, yet the game's viral popularity shows few signs of abating. Wordle was designed to be very simple, meaning even those with little or no experience with word puzzles can play. Each...

