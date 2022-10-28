ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville's Friendliest Places for Pups

Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

With countless shops, restaurants, and events Nashville is a vibrant place to explore. But leaving your pet at home can give you some major pet-parent guilt. Luckily, Nashville is as friendly to animals as it is to country music and there are plenty of places that not only allow your pet, but they welcome them.

Three Dog Bakery has listed some of the most pet-friendly places in Nashville to visit with your furry friend.

Pet-Friendly Restaurant Patios in Nashville

Many restaurants in Nashville have outdoor seating and most of them allow you to bring your pup along. Some house rules are always to remember: dogs must stay on a leash, they must stay in the outdoor area, not in the restaurant, and it is best to always check with the restaurant beforehand to learn about any specific requirements.

  • Frothy Monkey (12 South, Downtown, The Nations, and East Nashville locations)
      • Frothy Monkey 12 South: 2509 12th Ave South, Nashville, TN 37204
      • Frothy Monkey Downtown: 235 5th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37219
      • Frothy Monkey The Nations: 1400 51st Ave North, Nashville, TN 37209
      • Frothy Monkey East Nashville: 1701 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206
  • Liberty Common
      • 207 1st Ave South, Nashville, TN 37201
      • PRO TIP: For a perfect day for you and your pup, visit the Downtown Dog Park  located just across the street at 200 1st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201
  • bartaco
      • 2526 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37204
  • Biscuit Love (The Gulch and Hillsboro locations)
      • Biscuit Love Gulch: 316 11th Ave South, Nashville, TN 37203
      • Biscuit Love Hillsboro: 2001 Belcourt Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212
  • Tailgate Brewery (Charlotte Pike, Germantown, and Music Row locations)
        • Tailgate Brewery Charlotte Pike: 7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209
        • Tailgate Brewery Germantown: 915 3rd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 3720
        • Tailgate Brewery Music Row: 1538 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203

Pet Friendly Shopping in Nashville

Local shopping in Nashville is even more fun with a pup! Plenty of shops allow dogs in Nashville, some even provide water bowls and treats to keep your pet hydrated and happy!

  • Draper James
      • 2608 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN, 37204
  • Valerie Boutique
      • 409 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN, 37203
  • White’s Mercantile
      • 2908 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN, US, 37204
  • Vinterest Nashville
      • 2416 Music Valley Dr Suite 123, Nashville, TN 37214
  • A Shop of Things
      • 3239 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN, 37216

Pet Friendly Activities in Nashville

Bark Park in Nashville is a private dog park for your dog to take classes, meet other pups, and get some exercise. The park is equipped with splash pads, paddling pools and lots of fenced-in space for fun without a leash.

  • 800 Meridian Street, Nashville, TN, 37207

The Trails at Fontanel is a great spot to do some hiking with your furry friend. Well maintained paths allow for easy strolls to take in the beauty of Whites Creek and the views of the Fontanel Mansion.

  • 4225 Whites Creek Pike, Nashville, TN, 37189

Percy Priest Dam Dog Park , also known as the Stones River Dog Park, is part of the trailhead at Stones River Greenway. The area is fit with benches, indoor bathrooms (for humans), water fountains, and great views of the Percy Priest Dam.

  • 3778 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN, 37214

Three Dog Bakery

Plan your fun filled day with the help of Three Dog Bakery . Don’t forget to pack your pet’s leash, their collar or harness, treats, toys, and potty bags. Get all the essentials from Three Dog Bakery for what will surely be a great day for you and your pup.

