Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS47 Sidelines Week 11 (10/28/22)
Caruthers beats Fowler in our Game of the Week. Roosevelt beats Fresno to win the annual Pig Game. Edison quarterback Ya’J Vance is this week’s High School Hot Shot.
Bulldog Blitz skydiver gets engaged at halftime of Fresno State game
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – She said Yes! After jumping from the sky at halftime of the Fresno State game against San Diego State on Saturday night at Valley Children’s Stadium, Bulldog Blitz skydiver Brandy Robertson’s boyfriend got down on one knee and popped the question. Robertson said yes, and the two celebrated as fans cheered […]
Friday Night Football 2022: Week 11
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
Sanger principal to join BMX Hall of Fame this weekend
Sanger private Christian school principal Randy Stumpfhauser will be entering the BMX hall of fame in Tulsa, Oklahoma alongside his family.
thesungazette.com
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California
VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
Granite Hills senior quarterback Byron Rivas voted best quarterback in CIF Southern Section by fans
Rivas has thrown for 1,934 yards and 26 touchdowns for 6-4 Granite Hills this season
Lemoore, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hanford High School football team will have a game with Lemoore High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
yourcentralvalley.com
Ghost Golf; perfect for Halloween, open year-round
Ghost Golf is 18 holes of haunted, indoor putt-putt golf at 5179 N Blackstone Ave. in Fresno. Owner Daryn Coleman once used the spooky decor as yard decorations during Halloween, but setting up and taking down the massive display year after year wore him out. So, he brainstormed ways he could use his decor year-round, and Ghost Golf was born.
San Diego State loses heartbreaker to Fresno State
Making his third start at quarterback for the Aztecs, Jalen Mayden had the best game of his college career, leading San Diego State to a 28-17 win over Fresno State.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs complete epic comeback against SDSU
FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno State completed the epic fourth quarter comeback against San Diego State, scoring 15 points in the final quarter with two touchdowns in a 13 second span within the final 70 seconds. Fresno State keeps possession of the Old Oil Can with a 32-28 win over the Aztecs on Saturday night at Valley Children's Stadium.
Missing Clovis family french bulldog returned
On Sunday, the owner posted on Facebook that their missing family french bulldog, Rocco, is now home.
thecrcconnection.com
Men’s soccer team comes back in the second half to upset Clovis
The Cosumnes River College men’s soccer team turned around their first-half struggles and won 4-2 against Clovis Community College on Tuesday. Throughout the first half, opportunities to put up points were present for CRC, but rhythm and urgency was lacking. Clovis Community College took advantage of the stalling offense and at the end of the first half, the score was 0-1 Clovis.
KMPH.com
Alexis Govea previews The 13 Shadows Haunted House in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Halloween is not until Monday but you don't need to wait until then to get your scare on. Great Day reporter Alexis Govea visited The 13 Shadows Haunted House in Fresno on Friday to give you a preview. The 13 Shadows Haunted House is located...
actionnews5.com
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
KMPH.com
Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
CBS Sports
Watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: San Diego State 4-3; Fresno State 3-4 The San Diego State Aztecs are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10:30 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Valley Children's Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The...
Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
Roosevelt high school Mariachi band performs at Central Fresno schools
Students at Aspen Meadow Public Charter School received a nice surprise Friday morning.
Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater. “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
Comments / 0