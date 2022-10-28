ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California

VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
VISALIA, CA
High School Football PRO

Lemoore, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LEMOORE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Ghost Golf; perfect for Halloween, open year-round

Ghost Golf is 18 holes of haunted, indoor putt-putt golf at 5179 N Blackstone Ave. in Fresno. Owner Daryn Coleman once used the spooky decor as yard decorations during Halloween, but setting up and taking down the massive display year after year wore him out. So, he brainstormed ways he could use his decor year-round, and Ghost Golf was born.
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs complete epic comeback against SDSU

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno State completed the epic fourth quarter comeback against San Diego State, scoring 15 points in the final quarter with two touchdowns in a 13 second span within the final 70 seconds. Fresno State keeps possession of the Old Oil Can with a 32-28 win over the Aztecs on Saturday night at Valley Children's Stadium.
FRESNO, CA
thecrcconnection.com

Men’s soccer team comes back in the second half to upset Clovis

The Cosumnes River College men’s soccer team turned around their first-half struggles and won 4-2 against Clovis Community College on Tuesday. Throughout the first half, opportunities to put up points were present for CRC, but rhythm and urgency was lacking. Clovis Community College took advantage of the stalling offense and at the end of the first half, the score was 0-1 Clovis.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Alexis Govea previews The 13 Shadows Haunted House in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Halloween is not until Monday but you don't need to wait until then to get your scare on. Great Day reporter Alexis Govea visited The 13 Shadows Haunted House in Fresno on Friday to give you a preview. The 13 Shadows Haunted House is located...
FRESNO, CA
actionnews5.com

Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater.  “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
